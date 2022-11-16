Read full article on original website
Santa Parade returns to Downtown Grand Rapids for first time since pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Santa Parade has returned to the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids for the 101st time Saturday morning, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Snowfall with several inches, and in some places several feet, that has taken West Michigan by...
Toys for Tots donations down 70%
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
Caledonia woman's dream comes true by winning free smile makeover
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A local oral surgery office is granting a Kent County woman a $50,000 smile makeover -- for free. It's part of the Smile Again program to give back to those in need of the life-changing dental implant surgery. Dr. Mark Jesin delivered the big surprise to...
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Mel Trotter Ministries holds 19th annual Turkey Drop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the high price of groceries, families may need a little extra help this holiday season. A West Michigan tradition is back to help: The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop. Mel Trotter Ministries is dedicating an entire day to collecting as many frozen turkeys as...
Eastern Floral celebrates the season with 52nd Annual Holiday Open House
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the cooler weather is here, it feels like it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping. 13 is ON YOUR SIDE with a great opportunity to get a jump start on your list. Megen Kassuba with Eastern Floral joined the 13 ON YOUR...
Grand Rapids natives turn to sledding during record snowfall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow can make our lives difficult, but it can also be a lot of fun!. A lot of schools cancelled classes Friday which allowed children and adults to spend time playing in the snow. A few families sledded down various hills at local parks throughout...
Winter fun, family-friendly activities at John Ball Zoo and local parks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cold and snowy months are ahead of us, but that doesn't mean there won't be fun, family-friendly things to do across West Michigan. Even though John Ball Zoo closes on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the winter season, there will be a guided tour where you can walk through different sections of the zoo with an educator.
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
Kent Co. responds to more than a thousand 911 calls as winter weather bears down
MICHIGAN, USA — First-responders across West Michigan had their hands full responding to numerous accidents as the work week came to a close. Kent County Central Dispatch said it had received some one-thousand emergency calls Thursday, 529 of which were 911 calls, in addition to 548 non-emergency calls. Ottawa...
Western Michigan University closes campus early due to worsening weather
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has announced it will close campus for the remainder of Friday, as lake effect snow continues to slam West Michigan. According to the university, campus will close at 4 p.m. Friday, including all classes and buses. The Sindecuse Health Center will remain open until 5 p.m.
Santa Claus is coming to Monroe Avenue this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Mr. Claus and a Christmas parade will ride down Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids this weekend. The 101st Santa Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade, the event is now put on by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and known as the Gentex Santa Parade.
Local talent to perform at 'A Grown Up Talent Show'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you have a talent you’ve been wanting to show off, this is your opportunity. An adult talent show is being hosted by Midwest Movement Collective, a new dance studio that offers movement classes for adults including tap dancing, pole dancing and aerial arts.
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
A BLOODY RIVALRY | Alumni groups compete to see who can donate most blood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you get a Michigan fan, a Michigan State fan, a Notre Dame fan and an Ohio State fan altogether in the same building you might notice some dirty looks exchanged. But in this case, alumni from those prestigious institutions will be all be working together for the same cause, while engaging in some friendly competition.
What's the most dangerous intersection in Kent County?
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Each year, Michigan Auto Law releases its list of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent County—and this year, one intersection is topping the list for the sixth year in a row. The data comes from Michigan State Police's crash database, and defines...
Kent County to consider 29 projects for $127 million federal funding
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Administration has narrowed down which projects could receive a portion of $127.6 million dollars. The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has been allocated to Kent County. There were 319 proposals originally considered for the funds. Now, Kent County...
Vehicle Tips For Winter Weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've gotten a few light tastes of winter already this season, but our first major blast is on the way as we head into the end of the week. If you've waited until now to get your ride ready for the cold, there are some things that you are just out of time to do for this round, but others you can still check off before the flakes start to fly.
Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place. Welcome...
Gerald R. Ford Airport preparing for high impact snow, Thanksgiving travel rush
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a multi-day winter storm hits West Michigan, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for the weather, just a week ahead of the Thanksgiving rush. Currently, about 10% of their flights for Thursday are delayed or canceled due to inclement weather. While the...
