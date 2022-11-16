ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Toys for Tots donations down 70%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Santa Claus is coming to Monroe Avenue this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Mr. Claus and a Christmas parade will ride down Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids this weekend. The 101st Santa Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade, the event is now put on by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and known as the Gentex Santa Parade.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Vehicle Tips For Winter Weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've gotten a few light tastes of winter already this season, but our first major blast is on the way as we head into the end of the week. If you've waited until now to get your ride ready for the cold, there are some things that you are just out of time to do for this round, but others you can still check off before the flakes start to fly.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy