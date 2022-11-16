ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County deputies search for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a Palm Bay newborn after he went missing from his home, Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay on Nov. 15, according to the alert.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 teens arrested in connection with recent shootings in DeLand, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 18-year-olds were booked Friday in Volusia County as investigators look into a recent surge of shootings in DeLand, according to the teens’ charging affidavits. With work by the sheriff’s office and the DeLand Police Department still underway regarding two shootings reported since Oct....
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Lake Mary police seek help identifying pedestrian killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that was killed in a traffic crash on Saturday morning. Police said that around 1:35 a.m., they responded to the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard in reference to a traffic crash.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...

