Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs

File photo

EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony.

Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was arrested after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Park Hill housing complex around 5:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicle had both front doors open, and no one was seen around it, police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Officers say they found Diaz asleep in the driver’s seat and saw a gun inside the driver’s door.