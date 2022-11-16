Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost “go” time for Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya!. She’s in the final weeks of preparation to represent the state in December at Miss America 2023 in Connecticut!. The 24-year-old Iolani School graduate shares her journey to the crown, her deep passion for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather
Get ready for a First Alert! Heads up sporadic trade wind showers this weekend and then stronger winds on Sunday. Then we will have to keep an eye on a front to the NW that will bring potential heavy rain, some strong winds and HUGE waves. Hawaii News Now -...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui water company agrees to make significant system upgrades in settlement with state
OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui company that admitted it took too much water from a stream has agreed to improve the community’s water system. “There was no intent to violate the law. We apologize,” said Glenn Tremble of Olowalu Water Company. After talks for weeks, the private...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?
The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation is responding to parents pleas on Oahu’s North Shore for more action to address pedestrian safety. This week the DOT is installing two raised pedestrian crosswalks to act as speed bumps to reduce speeding in areas of concern. Parents at Sunset Beach...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui
HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds
Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east. Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday. Trade winds...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...
Comments / 0