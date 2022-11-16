ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost “go” time for Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya!. She’s in the final weeks of preparation to represent the state in December at Miss America 2023 in Connecticut!. The 24-year-old Iolani School graduate shares her journey to the crown, her deep passion for...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless

Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?

The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui

HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds

Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east. Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday. Trade winds...
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...

