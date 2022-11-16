Effective: 2022-11-19 13:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-20 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Northern Sweet Grass HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph occurring. * WHERE...Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Springdale to Big Timber.

SWEET GRASS COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO