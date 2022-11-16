Effective: 2022-11-19 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO