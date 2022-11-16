Jeff Bezos Giving Away Most of His $122 Billion Fortune Is ‘a Big Deal'—But Leaves Many Questions Unanswered, Expert Says

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Has Himself to Blame for Twitter's Advertising Woes, Civil Rights Groups Say
Elon Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump over the weekend based on an informal poll he ran on Twitter. On Tuesday, Musk said "a large coalition" of activist groups "broke a deal" with him, implying they'd promised not to encourage advertiser boycotts. NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said...
NBC San Diego
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
NBC San Diego
Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
NBC San Diego
Civil Rights Leaders Condemn Musk Decision to Lift Trump Twitter Ban
Civil rights leaders swiftly condemned Twitter owner Elon Musk's decision to lift former U.S. President Donald Trump's ban from the platform. They doubled down on calls for advertisers to pause spending on the platform. "In Elon Musk's Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning
Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
New York Governor Signs First-Of-Its-Kind Law Cracking Down on Bitcoin Mining — Here's Everything That's in It
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting Minutes
U.S. stock futures were marginally higher on Wednesday morning, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues into the pace of future interest rate hikes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 36 points points. S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08%. Shares...
