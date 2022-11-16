ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
NBC Sports

FIFA Prohibits Denmark From Wearing Human Rights Jerseys at 2022 World Cup

As if the scrutiny about the World Cup host being Qatar wasn’t enough. On Thursday, the world football’s governing body announced they will not allow Denmark to wear the jerseys they want. According to the Danish football federation (DBU), FIFA rejected a bid by Denmark’s men’s national team...
SB Nation

Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
NBC Sports

NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs

World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series. Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance....
NBC Sports

Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup

Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom. We could include...
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski rejects issue with Lionel Messi over Ballon d'Or award

Robert Lewandowski said there are no ill feelings towards Lionel Messi surrounding the 2020 Ballon d'Or and engaged in an awkward exchange with a journalist at Poland's news conference on Friday. The awarding of the 2020 award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Messi later asked for Lewandowski...
Phys.org

Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit

Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
BBC

J﻿ones extends Liverpool contract

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. C﻿urtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. T﻿he 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
The Associated Press

Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of eight African nations were attending the 18th biannual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language. European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns. Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends Sunday.

