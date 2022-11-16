Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
NBC Sports
FIFA Prohibits Denmark From Wearing Human Rights Jerseys at 2022 World Cup
As if the scrutiny about the World Cup host being Qatar wasn’t enough. On Thursday, the world football’s governing body announced they will not allow Denmark to wear the jerseys they want. According to the Danish football federation (DBU), FIFA rejected a bid by Denmark’s men’s national team...
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
NBC Sports
NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs
World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series. Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance....
Soccer-Spirit of the Euros still present for the Danes says coach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand believes the wave of emotive support that helped propel his side to the European Championship semi-finals 18 months ago is still present and hopes to use it for the World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup wish: Maddison to actually play? January transfer plans sorted?
It's finally here - the planes have landed, the players are acclimatising and the sweepstakes are being compiled. But what's your club's biggest wish for the World Cup in Qatar?. Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Bukayo Saka plays a vital role for England and I'm confident he will make some...
'Profoundly unjust.' FIFA boss launches explosive tirade against Western critics on eve of World Cup
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a tirade against Western critics of the controversial tournament in an explosive hour-long monologue.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
NBC Sports
Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup
Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom. We could include...
Rugby-South Africa's Erasmus handed two-game match-day ban
Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been handed a two-game ban from all match-day activities by World Rugby after tweets he posted that were perceived to be critical of referees.
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski rejects issue with Lionel Messi over Ballon d'Or award
Robert Lewandowski said there are no ill feelings towards Lionel Messi surrounding the 2020 Ballon d'Or and engaged in an awkward exchange with a journalist at Poland's news conference on Friday. The awarding of the 2020 award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Messi later asked for Lewandowski...
Phys.org
Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit
Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
Soccer-Australia's Rowles ready to take on Mbappe and Benzema
DOHA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Socceroos centre half Kye Rowles has declared himself fit to take on French strike duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in Australia's World Cup opener on Tuesday despite his recent foot injury.
BBC
Jones extends Liverpool contract
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Curtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. The 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of eight African nations were attending the 18th biannual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language. European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns. Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends Sunday.
Brazil's Lula: Fiscal responsibility crucial but must also spend to improve country
LISBON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that fiscal responsibility was crucial but that spending to improve the country's economy and welfare was equally important.
