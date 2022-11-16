Read full article on original website
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Choices to Kevin Bacon
James Gunn is having a pretty busy month after it was revealed that he and Peter Safran will become the new Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn is currently finishing up his final two Marvel Studios projects with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former of the two will premiere on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to it have been pretty good. Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.
DC Studios President James Gunn Blasts Rumors About Future Movies
If you see any reports about the future of DC Studios or the DC Universe, anything you hear is false. That is, of course, according to DC Studios boss James Gunn himself, who took to Twitter this week to debunk rumors swirling about the internet. Responding to a fan that pointed out rumors suggesting the DCU's Batman has already been decided, Gunn said that nobody outside of himself and Peter Safran knows what the future of the franchise.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response
Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Smith Lobbies for Letita Wright's Oscar Nomination
Marvel Studios has officially released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is getting a ton of positive reactions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it just so happens to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). While the film is certainly filled with a ton of masterful performances, including that of Angela Bassett's powerful portrayal of Queen Ramonda, Wright was no slouch in the film and it seems that Kevin Smith agrees. During a recent episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, the actor revealed that he believes that Wright should be nominated for an Academy Award. You can check out just what he had to say in the video below.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
Jensen Ackles Reveals He Was "In Talks" for Deadpool Movie
Jensen Ackles may be best known for playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural and took on the superhero genre as Soldier Boy on The Boys, but now the actor reveals that he was, at one point, in talks to appear in Deadpool as well. During an appearance at the Salute to Supernatural convention in Phoenix (via CBR), Ackles revealed that he was "very much in talks" for the film that ultimately starred Ryan Reynolds, but he wasn't available due to his schedule, thus halting things.
New Gods Writer Breaks Silence on Ava DuVernay's Cancelled Film
There are an ever-growing number of DC characters and corners of canon that fans want to see onscreen, a hype that has been renewed now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge at the newly-minted DC Studios. As Warner Bros.' modern efforts to make DC movies and television shows have continued to evolve, a few projects have unfortunately been cancelled or put on hold over the years. This includes the paused New Gods movie, with it and the Aquaman spinoff The Trench given a similar disappointing fate last year. The news definitely surprised fans who want to see Jack Kirby's mythos of Apokolips and New Genesis brought to life in live-action. In a recent interview with CBR, New Gods co-writer Tom King spoke about developing the script for the movie with director Ava DuVernay, and hinted that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could see the light of day.
Keke Palmer Cast in New Movie From Hawkeye Director
After standout performances in Lightyear and Nope earlier this year, audiences are definitely excited to see what Keke Palmer does next. The fan-favorite actress has reportedly found one of her next projects, a new action comedy dubbed Moxie. According to new reports, Palmer is attached to star in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Bert, one half of the Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie. Palmer will also produce the project, which will be written by Hawkeye and Werewolf by Night's Heather Quinn. Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill are also set to produce.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hugh Jackman's Musical Advice for New Movie
Ryan Reynolds revealed what advice his friend Hugh Jackman had for his upcoming musical. The Big Issue sat down with the Marvel actor ahead of Spirited to discuss the turn towards song and dance. It turns out the Wolverine star is an absolute natural, so communicating what his friend needed to do got lost in translation. In the end, Reynolds had to go it alone. But, the results came out pretty great.
DC's Stargirl "The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton," the upcoming twelfth episode of DC's Stargirl's third and final season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 30th. This week's episode of DC's Stargirl left with things in a tense place for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the JSA. Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) officially returned after being believed dead and tried to convince everyone that he's a changed man who wants to live in harmony with everyone else. However, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) isn't buying it, which could spell major conflict for the JSA.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reacts to Having More Space Beth in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty changed the Smith Family dynamic in a pretty big way by bringing Space Beth more into the fold with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and one of the co-creators behind the series shared their reaction to having more of Space Beth in the family with the new season! After first introducing her to the series at the end of the fourth season, only to then completely ignore her during the events of the fifth season, Season 6 took a big step forward when it was revealed that we would get to see the fan favorite Space Beth with more frequency in the coming episodes.
Marvel's Black Panther is the #1 Movie on Disney+, and It's Not Even Close
Marvel Studios finally released their last film in their Phase Four lineup with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it's the character that everyone expected to take up the mantle. We also get introduced to the first live-action interpretation of Namor the Submariner, who was played by Tenoch Huerta, as the sequel's main antagonist. The film handled Boseman's passing with grace and definitely delivered some tear jerking moments. Fans are either preparing for the movie by rewatching the first film, or they loved the sequel so much they're revisiting it to see which was better. Now, it has been revealed that the first Black Panther movie is the number one movie on Disney+ by a huge margin.
Bradley Cooper Cast as Steve McQueen's Bullitt for Steven Spielberg Film
Earlier this year came the news that filmmaker Steven Spielberg was gearing up to make a new movie featuring Steve McQueen's iconic film character Frank Bullitt, and now he's found the man to fill those shoes. Deadline brings word that American Sniper and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to star in Spielberg's new movie, taking over the role of the San Francisco cop known for his trademark look and car. As previously reported, the new Bullitt isn't a remake of the original film, but simply Spielberg making a new movie featuring the character.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Believes Season 6 is the Best as a Fan (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty kickstarted Season 6 earlier this year with some of the best received episodes in many years, and the showrunner behind the season believes it is due to the fact that Season 6 is the "best" put together in terms of all of the elements that fans have fallen in love with in the series' past! One of the biggest changes that fans had noticed right off the bat this season was the greater attention to the overall serialized canon like they had been asking for, but there was also time for more episodic stories following the family in new ways.
