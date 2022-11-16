Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFORoger MarshGuntersville, AL
Related
weisradio.com
Man Arrested Following Floyd County Shooting Incident
At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday November 17th
Seth Warren, 19 of Gadsden, was arrested November 16th at 5:07 PM, and later released at 9:16 PM. No charges were listed. Logan Latty, 18 of Centre, was arrested November 16th at 4:34 PM, and later released at 8:21 PM. No charges were listed. Michael Bentley, 37 of Centre, was...
weisradio.com
Dollar General Robbery
A robbery occurred at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. there was a call reporting an armed robbery at Dollar General off of East Meighan Boulevard. Officers...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Deputy Zonna Green Completes New Certification
Recently, Cherokee County Deputy Zonna Green completed a certification as a Use of Force instructor. The two-week course was taught by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and hosted by Huntsville Police Department. Congratulations on her most recent accomplishment.
weisradio.com
Food Bag Giveaway Going on Now at Centre Police Department
Officials with the Centre Police Department have announced that as part of Ingles’ Community Giving program, the department has been chosen as a food pick up location. If you would like a bag of groceries, just stop by the Centre Police Department at 1005 West Main Street in Centre until 3:30pm today, November 18th. The giveaway is first come, first served.
weisradio.com
Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning
Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
weisradio.com
Overturned 18-Wheeler on Highway 9
This afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 9, north of Cedar Bluff near The Country Store. Highway 9 was initially closed from Highway 68 to Highway 35 near the Lawrence community. Cleanup lasted for over an hour. Highway 9 is now open again.
weisradio.com
Mrs. Kathy Annette DeBerry
Kathy Annette DeBerry age 59 of Centre passed away Monday November. A memorial service will be 2 PM Friday November 18th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel with Chaplain Shawn Sims officiating. The family will. receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include husband...
weisradio.com
ANNISTON CHANGERS AWARDED ALABAMA PALS HIGHEST HONOR
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Alabama People Against A Littered State (ALPALS) selected the Anniston Changers as their recipient of the 2022 Don Hines Memorial Award at its annual State Governor’s award ceremony in Montgomery. This award is ALPALS’s highest honor, named after former ALPALS Chairman, Don Hines.
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals
There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
weisradio.com
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
weisradio.com
Amison earns first win as Cedar Bluff boys head basketball coach
CEDAR BLUFF – Johnny Amison’s first basketball win as head coach of the Cedar Bluff boys was a memorable one. The home-standing Tigers held off Cleburne County in overtime 59-51. Bucky Leek led Cedar Bluff (1-0) with a game-high 24 points. He was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and connected on three 3-pointers. Eli McFry earned 13 points. Kade Browning and Caleb Tucker finished with seven and six points respectively.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Safe Exchange Zone
The City of Piedmont approved funding the creation of a safe exchange zone for child custody meetings and online purchase meet-ups. The safe exchange zone will be located in front of The Piedmont Municipal Building. There will be a large sign explaining the safe exchange zone, and a camera recording video and audio 24/7. The cost of the camera will be $2,628.69, and it will be paid for using the city’s Crime Prevention Fund.
weisradio.com
Warriors set up rematch with Oneonta following 35-21 quarterfinal victory at Randolph
HUNTSVILLE – The Cherokee County Warriors are headed back to the Class 4A football state semifinals for the first time since the state championship season of 2009 with a 35-21 victory at Randolph on Friday night. The Warriors (11-2) will face Region 6 rival Oneonta (11-1) for the right...
weisradio.com
AirBnb May Be Coming To Piedmont
The Piedmont City Council met in regular session Tuesday night. The council is considering an ordinance to allow AirBnb and other short term rental dwellings to conduct business in the city of Piedmont. This will require special attention from the Piedmont City Council, because a change of that nature could potentially take away business revenue from area hotels and motels if approved. The ordinance will provide a set of regulations and establish minimum standards, for AirBnB and other similar businesses to operate. A few adjustments will be made to the ordinance before receiving approval by the council.
weisradio.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Cedar Bluff seeks improvement in 2022-23
CEDAR BLUFF – Katie McGinnis and the Cedar Bluff Lady Tigers went through a lot of growing pains throughout the 2021-22 basketball season. It was McGinnis’s first season as head coach. She only had one senior in Caitlin Slayton. The rest of the Lady Tigers were young and inexperienced.
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps basketball games at Gaylesville
GAYLESVILLE – Collinsville’s Gavin Lang rang for 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in leading the Panthers to a 76-36 boys basketball win at Gaylesville on Friday. Colton Wills added 17 points for Collinsville (2-0). Eli Griggs and Keaton DeBoard both netted 10 points. Shaun Stewart finished with five points.
weisradio.com
Hayes helps carry Piedmont back to semifinals
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes has had numerous big games throughout his high school football career. Several of those have been in comeback efforts. He had another one of those on Friday night against second-ranked Gordo in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Hayes shook off...
weisradio.com
Collinsville boys, girls split basketball season openers against Asbury
COLLINSVILLE – Gavin Lang sank seven 3-pointers and had 21 points while Colton Wills connected on three treys and finished with 27 points to lead the Collinsville Panthers to a 58-46 season-opening basketball win over visiting Asbury on Thursday evening. Collinsville trailed 21-14 at the end of the first...
Comments / 0