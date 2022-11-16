The Piedmont City Council met in regular session Tuesday night. The council is considering an ordinance to allow AirBnb and other short term rental dwellings to conduct business in the city of Piedmont. This will require special attention from the Piedmont City Council, because a change of that nature could potentially take away business revenue from area hotels and motels if approved. The ordinance will provide a set of regulations and establish minimum standards, for AirBnB and other similar businesses to operate. A few adjustments will be made to the ordinance before receiving approval by the council.

