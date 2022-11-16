Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Nonprofits play essential roles at local historic sites
The joys, benefits and mysteries of friendship is a topic that writers, philosophers, musicians, physicians and psychiatrists have explored for centuries. More often than not, the matter concerns relationships between individuals. But as leaders of various local historic sites and special collections will note, camaraderie can also take the form of nonprofit friends groups. And these groups, local leaders point out, are essential for community programs and events.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
Mountain Xpress
Conabeer Motor Building sports an unusual history
Plenty of structures in Asheville have housed various businesses over the years, but if the walls of the Conabeer Motor Building could talk, they’d share some of the city’s most diverse tales. However, with steady foot traffic to and from neighboring breweries and restaurants in the popular South...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Art Museum wins three SEMC exhibition awards
The Asheville Art Museum is pleased to announce it has received three 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Exhibition Awards. This annual competition recognizes creativity, innovation, and leadership in Southeastern museums and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts. The Asheville Art Museum was the sole museum to garner three exhibition awards in the 2022 competition.
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
WRAL
National Gingerbread Competition returns to Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Bakers from around the world will be bringing their best gingerbread creations to Asheville this weekend for the National Gingerbread Competition. The competition began in 1992 with a few members of the community and has grown to include hundreds of entries each year at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This year will mark its 30th competition.
thelaurelofasheville.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain
All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”
Mountain Xpress
Eblen Charities Turkey Giveaway
NC The Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving will be held Wednesday, November 23,2022, the day before Thanksgiving, from 9am to 4pm at the Ingles at 780 Hendersonville Road in the South Forest Shopping Center. An entire Thanksgiving meal will be provided to 800 families in the community. Thanks to Ingles Markets,...
Mountain Xpress
Lake Julian Festival of Lights Returns Dec. 2-23
A holiday tradition for many mountain families returns to Lake Julian Park (37 Lake Julian Road in Arden) in December. Festival of Lights brings its illuminated magic and more to light up the lake shore. Festival of Lights is a fun, inexpensive way to celebrate the season and make memories....
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Making it work despite costs and delays
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Ryan Reardon is the executive director of Asheville Music School. The nonprofit works to strengthen local communities through music education and outreach.
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
Mountain Xpress
Local service clubs face challenges recruiting younger members
Before becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Asheville this year, Skyler Duncan didn’t know much about the venerable service organization. “I remember they gave scholarships in high school and that sort of thing,” says the 30-year-old Merrill Lynch financial adviser. “My perceptions were your stereotypical ones: older members, maybe a little bit behind the times, maybe a good old boys club, for lack of a better term.”
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan
A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Alfred D. Green on bringing chess to the community
After years in and out of prison, Alfred D. Green knew he had to make a change. “I started studying myself [while incarcerated in 2009],” he says. “I sat down, opened up my eyes to the destruction that I had already did and started paying attention [to myself and my surroundings].”
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
Mountain Xpress
Western North Carolina Historical Association announces five finalists for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award
Press release from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute from UNC Asheville. The Western North Carolina Historical Association announces the selection of five finalists for the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina Historical Association since 1955 for printed works that focus special attention on Western North Carolina. In order to more broadly support the writers of Western North Carolina, a December 13, 2022 award ceremony will celebrate all five finalists.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
