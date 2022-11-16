ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Zach Braff And Donald Faison Are Swifties

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DElr_0jD3irOS00
Photo: Getty Images

Sure, celebrity drama is fun, but it’s so nice when successful people from different creative industries lift each other up.

During one of their famous podcast tangents, Scrubs ’ stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison showed their support for singer and songwriter Taylor Swift . Swift recently scored the historic achievement of conquering all 10 spots on the Billboard Top 100 . Every song was from her recent album Midnights , and she reigned supreme for an entire week. Her single " Anti-Hero " is still at the top of the charts for the third week in a row.

“I am just impressed with her,” said Braff. “I love that as someone with the most haters, she landed 10 songs in the top 10.”

“She told you what she’s gonna do!” said Faison. “She gave you the formula! Shake that sh*t off Zach. Shake it off!”

While both hosts are big Swift fans, they are split over the singer’s newest album. Braff said he has been enjoying it, while his fake doctor best friend said it wasn’t his favorite. The pair agreed her 2020 Folklore album is more of their jam.

“I do appreciate what she’s done,” said Faison. “I think just for music in general and you know... she came from being a writer and a little kid who liked to write songs and now she’s captured all top 10 spots on the top 100.”

Braff pointed out another record the super star broke. According to him, and confirmed by Chart Data on Twitter , when Swift took over the top 10 spots, it was the first time in music history a male has not been in one of the top 10 spots.

“That is a fascinating piece of information,” said Joelle Monique , producer of Fake Doctors Real Friends with Zach and Donald . “Come on Taylor, for the women!”

Check out “ My Inconvenient Truth ,” to hear the full conversation as well as how talking about Star Wars kicked off a tangent about Taylor Swift. Fake Doctors Real Friends with Zach and Donald is back and the fake doctors themselves are working their way through Scrubs ’ seventh season. Find them on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
iHeartRadio

Pete Davidson Reveals How Kim Kardashian Rejected Him At 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson made a brief cameo on Thursday's (November 17th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. The episode followed Kim Kardashian getting ready to attend the 2022 Met Gala with her then-boyfriend. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute," she told the Saturday Night Live alum in the hallway of their hotel per Page Six.
The Independent

Jenna Bush Hager shocks fans with underwear habit

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed that she “never” wears underwear as going commando creates a “pretty silhouette”.The daughter of former US president George W Bush made the confession on her talk show, Today with Hoda and Jenna, on Wednesday (16 November).The 40-year-old’s co-host Hoda Kotb, 58, said that the pair had to share a dressing room ahead of the live show that morning, which is when Kotb noticed Bush Hager wasn’t wearing any underwear.“I just had a little shock with it,” Kotb joked, adding that she and Bush Hager already know “a lot about each other”.Bush Hager defended her...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy