PHOTOS: Lake George’s first snow

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The season’s first inches of snow fell starting on Tuesday night – and in the village of Lake George, they were still coming on Wednesday morning. As it turned to rain down in the Albany area, flakes kept flying up north, boosted by the lake.
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Chilly, but calm today with highs peaking around 40 in Albany and surrounding towns. Temps will be in the 30’s as the the big holiday parade gets underway in Schenectady. Tonight’s another chilly one, with 20;s in the river valleys and teens in the higher terrain. […]
The Albany Waterway Canal Project is hosting an illustrated talk on the project with artist Len Tantillo and architect Susannah Drake on November 19. The Albany Waterway is a transformative, collaborative canal project that reestablishes and re-envisions Albany’s historic, social, and economic connections to the Hudson River and the Erie Canal.
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
