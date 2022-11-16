ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Lake George’s first snow

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The season’s first inches of snow fell starting on Tuesday night – and in the village of Lake George, they were still coming on Wednesday morning. As it turned to rain down in the Albany area, flakes kept flying up north, boosted by the lake.

    Are you cold, Rudolph? The reindeer in question stands in front of the Lake George, N.Y. Visitor Center on Wednesday morning collecting snow following the region’s first snowfall. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Snow falls on the Lake George, N.Y. Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The bear statue in Shepard Park takes a shot at dressing up like a polar bear. Results mixed. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Battlefield Park in Lake George, N.Y.
    Beach Road in Lake George, N.Y.
    Snow falls on Lake George, N.Y.
    Snow falls on the Minnie Ha-Ha at the Lake George Steamboat Company.
    Not yet lit up, but ready to take a swing, on Beach Road in Lake George, N.Y.
    Snow falls on Lake George, N.Y.
    A traffic signal box painted after the seasons reflects its own surroundings, following Lake George, N.Y.’s first snow or the season. The box is one of four running along Canada Street that were painted over the summer.
    Snow falls on Lake George, N.Y.
    Snow falls on Lake George, N.Y.
    Snow accumulates on the Adirondac on Lake George on Wednesday morning.
    A lone remnant of Halloween floats in the snowy waters of Lake George.
    Somebody, get this man a sweater. Paul Bunyan towers above the snow at Around the World Mini Golf in Lake George, N.Y.

The Lake George area was forecast to get around 4″-6″ of snow. The Adirondacks can get a lot of snow in a given winter – find out just how much .

