Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys
Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
Potential for investigation after canvassers find ‘false name’ on a Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—After learning that a “false name” was added to a voter list in Flint’s Precinct 55, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers will submit a summary of its understanding to the county prosecutor’s office for further review and a potential investigation by local authorities.
Community groups appeal permit approval for asphalt plant bordering Flint
Flint, MI— A coalition of Flint community groups is working to appeal a decision allowing the installation of an asphalt plant bordering Flint and Genesee Twp., Mich. Ajax Material Corporation proposed the plant in December 2020. By summer 2021 it garnered criticism from a nearby prayer center, local Flint organizers and residents prior to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) permit approval on Nov. 15, 2021.
Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades
Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
Here’s a rundown of the Nov. 16 Flint Board of Ed meeting
Flint, MI–During its Nov. 16, 2022 meeting, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education ratified a union contract and authorized millions in grant funding among other decisions. Here’s what happened at Wednesday’s meeting:. Ratified contract with the Congress of Flint School Administrators. The Board voted 4-1...
Flint’s Buick City receives state support, buyer awaiting ‘environmental agreements’
Flint, MI—While many were focused on election results on Nov. 9, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) was focused on redevelopment efforts at Flint’s Buick City. That day, MEDC announced an $8.5 million performance-based loan from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) to The Flint Commerce Center, LLC, an...
Search for Flint City Clerk delayed as council members disagree on appointment process
Flint, MI–Flint City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 9, 2022 to invite city clerk candidates for a public interview, but the body failed to take any action after members disagreed on how to manage the process. The City of Flint has been searching for a new city...
Melody Relerford to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—According to unofficial results from the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Melody Relerford will be appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. Relerford comes to the seat by way of receiving the highest number of votes on the general election...
The unofficial numbers are in: here are Flint’s 2022 election results
Flint, MI– According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint. The city also has a host of new school board members and renewed its extant police services millage. The Nov. 8 election saw Flint’s...
Sheldon Neeley is re-elected mayor of Flint
Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes. The Nov. 8...
Goodbye to ‘the heartbeat of Flint’: Mark Baldwin is remembered for his love of city, community
Flint, MI— Depending on who you talk to, Mark Baldwin was many things. He was an urban farm owner, a photographer, a neighbor, a friend, a lunch buddy, a community organizer, “a force,” or the best person to call when you needed just about anything. But if...
African American Film series returns to Flint
Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 9 Flint Board of Ed meeting
Flint, MI–Before losing quorum, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education moved forward with several human resources and financial decisions at its Nov. 9, 2022 meeting. Here’s an overview of what the board authorized, all of which will be up for a final vote at the board’s Nov....
Flint Schools meet state vaccination requirements, unvaccinated students risk missing class
Flint, MI–Flint Community Schools (FCS) officials say 92 percent of students had completed their state-required vaccinations or waivers as of last week, but those who have not risk being unable to return to class after winter break. Michigan law mandates students be vaccinated against various illnesses in order to...
Flint Institute of Arts’ arts & fine craft fair to return this weekend
Flint, MI—The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) and the Founder’s Society, an FIA fundraising organization, will host the First Frost Arts & Fine Crafts Fair this weekend. The fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Flint Cultural Center Academy, located at 1200 Robert T. Longway Blvd. in Flint, Mich.
Over 13 hours after polls close, City of Flint’s election results not reported
Flint, MI—Though over half of Genesee County’s precincts have reported their vote totals so far on Nov. 9, the City of Flint’s Nov. 8 election results are still incomplete to start the workday. The Genesee County Clerk’s Office has not updated its vote totals since 8:05 a.m.,...
Attorneys for mother who lost 2 children in Flint house fire to file amended complaint against city
Flint, MI— Today, counsel for Crystal Cooper, who lost her two sons in a Flint house fire over Memorial Day weekend, held a press conference to share possible next steps and civil action against the City of Flint. “We are going to be filing a complete and thorough amended...
Flint gets spooky and silly for Halloween 2022
Flint, MI—From Flint Community Schools to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Vehicle City came alive with costumes both scary and goofy for this year’s Halloween. Take a look through a few of the community’s many events in the gallery below.
Flint motorcycle group rides into Halloween
Flint, MI—Wyatt Zywicki first started posting fliers about group motorcycle rides in Flint, Mich. under the name 810 BIKELIFE about two years ago, he said, but he didn’t expect riders to show up in droves. “Last year, we were lucky to get 20 bikes at a time out...
Flint art gallery to host its final open mic night
Flint, MI – Buckham Gallery in downtown Flint will host its final open mic event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., concluding a long-running, monthly series. Nic Custer, an event organizer and emcee for Buckham’s open mic nights, said that the gallery is unofficially passing the baton to Flint Renaissance Era, an artist collective that started hosting its own monthly open mic nights across the street at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub on Oct. 7.
