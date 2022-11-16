Read full article on original website
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
Blinken to travel to Qatar for World Cup under shadow of human rights criticisms
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar next week to attend the World Cup as it kicks off in Doha while also launching a bilateral dialogue with Qatari officials. Blinken is the first official the Biden administration has announced it is sending to the soccer tournament, which is taking place under a shadow […]
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his concession. He said that while the […]
US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Thursday in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just...
