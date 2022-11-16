ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WNCT

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
WNCT

Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
WNCT

Blinken to travel to Qatar for World Cup under shadow of human rights criticisms

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar next week to attend the World Cup as it kicks off in Doha while also launching a bilateral dialogue with Qatari officials.  Blinken is the first official the Biden administration has announced it is sending to the soccer tournament, which is taking place under a shadow […]
WNCT

Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race

Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election.  In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his concession. He said that while the […]
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Thursday in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just...
WASHINGTON STATE

