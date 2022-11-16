ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA
lightandchampion.com

Yearwood judges two shows in Virginia

Sonia Yearwood of Center judged two shows at Richmond, Va. Recently. The United Kennel Club All Breed show was Friday, Nov 11. where Yearwood (right) is shown at a Saturday Coonhound bench show entry with an apprentice judge on the left and a winning Leopard hound on the bench.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE

