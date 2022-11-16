Thanksgiving is just about upon us. This year, I have something extra to be thankful about: being elected as the next mayor of Lakefield! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. Running for mayor was a fun experience. Professional politicians should take note of local campaigns. In our mayor race, the three of us — myself, Terry Bannister and Doug Busch — treated each other with respect. No mudslinging in Lakefield.

LAKEFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO