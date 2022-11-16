Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
November 17, 2022
Around 50 local nonprofit organizations hope local folks give to the max this week. More than four dozen Jackson County nonprofits are in line to benefit from donations made on “Give to the Max Day” today (Thursday), a day set aside for charitable giving across the state. The day was first declared in 2009 as a way to make giving […]
Lakefield Standard
Local nonprofits hoping folks give to the max
Lakefield Standard
Thank you! Now for Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving is just about upon us. This year, I have something extra to be thankful about: being elected as the next mayor of Lakefield! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. Running for mayor was a fun experience. Professional politicians should take note of local campaigns. In our mayor race, the three of us — myself, Terry Bannister and Doug Busch — treated each other with respect. No mudslinging in Lakefield.
Lakefield Standard
County to seek bids on recycling contract
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners plans to seek competitive bids on the county’s recycling contract. Commissioners approved going out for bid at their meeting Tuesday morning in Jackson a...
Lakefield Standard
Quarterfinal victory is the 200th for Schuller
Last week’s Class AA state quarterfinal victory for the Jackson County Central football team over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted was the 200. th of Tom Schuller’s head coaching career. Schuller said that’s a big deal considering the Huskies try to win every time they strap on the pads. “It’s...
