Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Dallas man charged in armed robbery case, also suspect in several other crimes
A man is now jailed on aggravated robbery charges in Dallas where a gas station was held up Tuesday. Police got a look at a surveillance video from the store on Ferguson near White Rock Hills Park.
wbap.com
McKinney: Bank robbery triggers brief lock out at near-by high school
McKinney, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – McKinney police are looking for a suspect in an alleged bank robbery of a PNC Bank this morning. Police spokesperson Carla Marion Reeves says it happened around 9:20 at on West Virginia Street near Redbud Blvd. The incident triggered a brief ‘lock out’ at nearby...
Lockdown lifted at McKinney High School; police continue to investigate nearby robbery
McKinney High School is no longer placed on lockdown though McKinney police continue to investigate a robbery. The robbery took place at the PNC Bank on West Virginia.
Survivor in Kennedale police chase crash now jailed on weapons charges
Police have jailed the only survivor in a deadly rollover crash in Kennedale. Tuesday, an off-duty Fort Worth officer saw someone fire a pistol at another car on I-20 in southeast Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
WFAA
Fort Worth police shoot and kill suspect at QuikTrip: Latest updates
Police said a man opened fire on officers. Police then returned fire and killed him.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Assault Charge
#11828, was charged with Assault (Family Violence), a Class A misdemeanor, by the Dallas Police Public Integrity Unit. The arrest stems from an off-duty domestic incident. Officer Granados has been on the Department since September 2019 and is assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Keene (Keene, TX)
According to the Keene ISD Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Keene. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene.
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
Comments / 0