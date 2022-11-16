ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

McKinney: Bank robbery triggers brief lock out at near-by high school

McKinney, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – McKinney police are looking for a suspect in an alleged bank robbery of a PNC Bank this morning. Police spokesperson Carla Marion Reeves says it happened around 9:20 at on West Virginia Street near Redbud Blvd. The incident triggered a brief ‘lock out’ at nearby...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Assault Charge

#11828, was charged with Assault (Family Violence), a Class A misdemeanor, by the Dallas Police Public Integrity Unit. The arrest stems from an off-duty domestic incident. Officer Granados has been on the Department since September 2019 and is assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police

KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX

