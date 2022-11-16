ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ketZG_0jD3eroy00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

South Sixth Street in downtown Columbia between Stewart Road and the Mizzou RC4 parking lot were closed Wednesday morning after a water main broke.

Columbia Water and Light staff were at the scene in the 400 block of South Sixth Street to repair the main Wednesday morning, the utility said in a news release.

The closure led the city bus service, Go COMO, to detour its Tiger Line 403 Reactor Loop bus and Black fixed routes, which will detour to South Fifth Street.

The break prompted a 24-hour boil advisory affecting seven customers, the utility said.

The post Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Section of High Street to be closed from Nov. 21-Dec. 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) High Street in Jefferson City will be closed Monday from the Missouri Boulevard ramps to Bolivar Street to make repairs to the deck of the High Street viaduct, according to a press release. The street is expected to reopen Dec. 2. Road closure signs and detour routes will be posted. The post Section of High Street to be closed from Nov. 21-Dec. 2 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond Friday morning to apartment fire near central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An investigation is underway Friday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Larch Court around 6:15 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said there were no injuries. Crews kept the fire contained to a room in The post Firefighters respond Friday morning to apartment fire near central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Salt Creek bridge in Howard County reopens

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A bridge that was abruptly closed last month has officially reopened, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation social media post. "There may be some brief single-lane closures as crews finalize work, so watch for crews/signs and give them plenty of room," the tweet stated. 🎉BRIDGE OPEN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE!! 🎉The Howard The post Salt Creek bridge in Howard County reopens appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT, Columbia Public Works take to roads to prepare for snowfall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Public works departments across Mid-Missouri are on the roads Monday night preparing for snowfall. Crews are first going to start salting all roads that are most susceptible to slickness. “We’ll have crews in overnight and they’ll react to conditions as they develop," Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said. "They are going The post MoDOT, Columbia Public Works take to roads to prepare for snowfall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Room at the Inn winter weather shelter expected to provide more services for unsheltered people

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As it gets deeper into the winter months, it is crucial to have a shelter in Columbia, that people in need can go to get warm. In October, the city approved the purchase of the VFW building on 1509 Ashley St. for the Room at the Inn Como to use as a winter-weather shelter. The post New Room at the Inn winter weather shelter expected to provide more services for unsheltered people appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $400 million to improve community water infrastructure grants, according to a press release. In Mid-Missouri, there were several communities that will get funding to improve drinking water, wastewater, storm water and lead service line inventories. Columbia, Mexico and Fulton are three cities that The post DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo

11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia police close part of Blue Ridge Road due to investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a northeast Columbia road due to an investigation Monday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers are responding to an incident in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Investigators shared on Twitter that police officers have closed the road between...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Pay as you throw' waste system criticized at public comment meeting

Columbia residents voiced their displeasure with the city-issued logo bags for their low quality and the manner of implementation, as well as problems they have caused as a result. A meeting Thursday night in the Columbia City Council chambers invited residents to provide comment on the possible switch to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy