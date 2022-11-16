COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

South Sixth Street in downtown Columbia between Stewart Road and the Mizzou RC4 parking lot were closed Wednesday morning after a water main broke.

Columbia Water and Light staff were at the scene in the 400 block of South Sixth Street to repair the main Wednesday morning, the utility said in a news release.

The closure led the city bus service, Go COMO, to detour its Tiger Line 403 Reactor Loop bus and Black fixed routes, which will detour to South Fifth Street.

The break prompted a 24-hour boil advisory affecting seven customers, the utility said.

The post Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS .