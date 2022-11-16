Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
25 NE Kansas high schools participate in Washburn University’s annual Math Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University math department hosted 190 students from 25 local high schools for their annual Math Day Tuesday, November 15. Students participated in math testing and the “Mathnificent Race,” a scavanger hunt on the Washburn Campus for information required to solve a sequence of problems as quickly as possible.
WIBW
Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka holds annual award dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka honored three women for their positive impact on their communities. TUMI named Debra Sabb, Dr. Alicia Thompson, and Tricia Sublet as “Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City.”. Dr. Thompson is the Superintendent of Wichita Public Schools...
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
WIBW
Kansas independent living organization honored with prestigious advocacy award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An independent living organization has been honored with a prestigious advocacy award for its work for those with developmental disabilities. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that The Mission Project - an organization in Mission, Kan., which supports independent living for adults with developmental disabilities - has been honored with the Michael Lechner Advocacy Award.
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations. Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas. Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to...
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kennedy Bryan
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kennedy Bryan from Royal Valley High School. Bryan plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s the KAY club president, A/V club president. Bryan is apart of NHS, JCYC, she’s on the student-athlete leadership team fishing club and the art club.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
WIBW
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
WIBW
USD 383 Supt. Dr. Wade to retire at end of school year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Wade announced his decision at Wednesday night’s district board meeting. The district says his retirement will be effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Wade has been with the district since 2016.
WIBW
Fort Riley holds German and Italian remembrance ceremony
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
WIBW
Safe Kids Kansas hosts event for National Injury Prevention Day at the Topeka Public Library
WIBW

Safe Kids Kansas hosts event for National Injury Prevention Day at the Topeka Public Library
WIBW
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser this weekend will benefit Ukrainian families living in the Topeka community. Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at “The Farm,” located at 8049 S.W. Huntoon.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
WIBW
Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!. The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019. It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.
Mask requirement returns to Topeka hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will bring back masking protocols on Friday following an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates in the local area. The announcement was made on Thursday by the hospital in response to an steady increase in community transmission of COVID-19. Stakeholders with the hospital recommended the return to enhanced personal protective […]
WIBW
Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods led by four at the end of the first quarter, but the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by 12, as Rockhurst pulls out the 52-47 win. Aubree Dewey, Natalia Figueroa and Emma Chapman all had nine points to lead Washburn...
WIBW
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed. Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at...
Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
