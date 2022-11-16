Jeff Bezos Giving Away Most of His $122 Billion Fortune Is ‘a Big Deal'—But Leaves Many Questions Unanswered, Expert Says

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue Relaunch Delayed, May Use Different Color Checks for Organizations
Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Monday evening that the company is planning to delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service. Musk had earlier said he planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on Nov. 29. Musk said Twitter will "probably use different color check for organizations than...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Will Rally in December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark...
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Jim Cramer Says He's Bullish on Disney After Iger's Return as CEO
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney after the company welcomed back Bob Iger as chief executive. Cramer called for Bob Chapek's firing earlier this month after the company reported wide misses on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney...
New York Governor Signs First-Of-Its-Kind Law Cracking Down on Bitcoin Mining — Here's Everything That's in It
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
