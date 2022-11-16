ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Search for suspect underway in Belmont bank robbery

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
Queen City News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoqGd_0jD3cEcj00

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police are looking for a suspect following a Tuesday bank robbery.

According to witnesses, a white male dressed in black clothing and wearing a black face mask entered the South State Bank at 192 E. Woodrow Avenue at 4:03 p.m.

Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery

The man gave a teller a note demanding money. The alleged perpetrator did not produce a weapon, and no injuries resulted during the robbery.

The man got into an older, burgundy red colored Mazda 626 sedan. Witnesses saw the car driving north on Park Street toward Wilkinson Boulevard. Authorities identified the suspected vehicle as stolen.

The Belmont Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

Two weeks ago, a robbery occurred nearby at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. Belmont Police charged Christopher Dmicah Tarrant with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon on Nov. 8. Authorities booked Tarrant into Gaston County Jail under a $225,000 bond.

