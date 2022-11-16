Crash halts traffic on Beltine Road, officials urge caution on slick bridges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As snow fell on the Rockford area Wednesday morning, police dealt with several crashes, including one that happened on Beltline Road.
First responders were called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. in the 7100 block of Beltline Road, at the bridge spanning the Kishwaukee River, near the Falcon Road intersection.Slick/Foggy AM Commute, Few More Snow Chances Lie Ahead
Rockford Police urged drivers to use caution on bridges, which may be slippery due to the cold weather conditions and snow.
The road was reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.
Police have not released information about the incident, but a black pickup truck sustained heavy front-end damage.
