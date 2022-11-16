Read full article on original website
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase
HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Police seek missing man with dementia
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
KWCH.com
Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.
KWCH.com
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
Update: Police identify man hit, killed in south Wichita on Tuesday night
The Wichita Police Department said a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in south Wichita on Tuesday night.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Crews battle duplex fire in southeast Wichita
Firefighters battled a southeast Wichita duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Pinecrast. First responders found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
adastraradio.com
Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze. The fire department said the home was being...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County
A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
