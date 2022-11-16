Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
Carolina Forest senior center breaks ground to accommodate growing senior community
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — As the senior community on the Grand Strand grows, the need to grow with them does too. The Horry County Council on Aging serves seniors by providing them fun, entertaining chances to socialize and get involved in their community. Elaine Gore, executive director of the HCCOA, said the new Carolina […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
WMBF
Grand Strand food banks prepare to assist those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Food Banks across the Grand Strand help those in need year-round, but around the holidays, sometimes that need increases. Myrtle Beach residents like Michael Powers utilize the Socastee Pantry. Powers is currently on disability and said the food stamps he would normally rely on have...
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
WMBF
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
WMBF
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue to break ground on 3 new fire stations as population grows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue hope three new fire stations will help them keep up with the number of people moving to the county. The agency held two out of the three groundbreakings on Friday. The first one, Fire Station 5, took place at 2291 Highway...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hires first coordinator to tackle city’s opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator to help tackle the opioid crisis in the city. Michelle Smith is the City of Myrtle Beach’s first Opioid Program Coordinator. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and...
Carolina Country Music Fest sells out, announces Bret Michaels
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday. CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell out in history. Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other […]
Horry County veterans come together to help Army brother who suffered stroke
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Army veteran who recently suffered a stroke has a rebuilt ramp at his home thanks to a group of men from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and husbands of women from the Blue Star Mothers group. The ramp was originally built a decade ago by the Blue Star […]
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
WMBF
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Black Wednesday is coming up!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County ReStore is a retail store with a great mission. People and businesses donate new and gently used home furnishings, appliances and building materials. They’re sold to the public at a great discount. These donated materials and a...
