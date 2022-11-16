Mohawk Valley gets first major snowfall, but it's not likely to stick for most areas

A winter weather advisory was in effect Wednesday for Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties after the region got its first major snowfall of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

The Utica-Rome area received reports of 2 to 2.5 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, according to Jake Chalupsky, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

Some delays were announced Wednesday morning, such as at Herkimer College, but Chalupsky noted the snow isn't likely to stick for much of the area, as precipitation shifts to rain or freezing rain and temperatures rise to the low 40s. By Friday morning, all but northern Oneida County will be free of the lake effect snow, according to the National Weather Service.

"Any kind of snowfall on the ground will be gone," Chalupsky said.

Where more snow is expected

But northern Oneida County could see 8 to 12 inches of lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday; while the central part of the county will likely only see 3 to 6 inches, Chalupsky said.

A lake effect snow warning was issued by the National Weather Service for northern Oneida County from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Friday, warning that travel could be "difficult to impossible."

