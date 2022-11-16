ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Mohawk Valley gets first major snowfall, but it's not likely to stick for most areas

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
A winter weather advisory was in effect Wednesday for Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties after the region got its first major snowfall of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

The Utica-Rome area received reports of 2 to 2.5 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, according to Jake Chalupsky, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

Some delays were announced Wednesday morning, such as at Herkimer College, but Chalupsky noted the snow isn't likely to stick for much of the area, as precipitation shifts to rain or freezing rain and temperatures rise to the low 40s. By Friday morning, all but northern Oneida County will be free of the lake effect snow, according to the National Weather Service.

"Any kind of snowfall on the ground will be gone," Chalupsky said.

Weather:Remnants of tropical storm to impact NY's Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier: What to know

Community:With Utica Complete Streets trial underway, stakeholders voice safety concerns

Where more snow is expected

But northern Oneida County could see 8 to 12 inches of lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday; while the central part of the county will likely only see 3 to 6 inches, Chalupsky said.

A lake effect snow warning was issued by the National Weather Service for northern Oneida County from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Friday, warning that travel could be "difficult to impossible."

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

