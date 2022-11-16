ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playoff breakdown: Listen to Season 5, Episode 11 of Inside Southwest Florida Football Podcast

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
Season 5, Episode 11 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast with Dan DeLuca, Alex Martin and Dustin Levy is here.

Don't be sad, this will be the final podcast for the 2022 high school football season but we have plenty to talk about.

We're going to discuss the six playoff games taking place this week, including a big showdown against Port Charlotte and Naples, which comes close to the five-year anniversary of the 13-7 thriller in 2017.

In Class 1S, that classification jumps immediately to regional semifinals, as ECS will host Moore Haven and First Baptist will host CSN. Both games are rematches in which the Sentinels and Lions won, respectively.

Follow us on Twitter at @NP_AlexMartin, @DustinBLevy, and @NewsPressDan for live updates from the games we will be covering on Friday night.

