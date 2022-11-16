ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic Hub

Eatontown officials award contract to Meco Inc. for road improvements

EATONTOWN — A contract in an amount not to exceed $604,443 has been awarded by the members of the Borough Council for road improvements in Eatontown. During a special meeting on Nov. 15, council members awarded the contract to Meco Inc., Millstone Township, and said the road improvements will be made to Industrial Way West, which runs between Route 35 and Hope Road.
EATONTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Eatontown approves shared services deals with Shrewsbury Township

EATONTOWN — The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have approved two shared services agreements with neighboring Shrewsbury Township. During a meeting on Nov. 10, council members passed two resolutions authorizing the agreements with Shrewsbury Township for emergent fire protection services and for municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening

BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
centraljersey.com

Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results

Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
bestofnj.com

FACE FORWARD Offers Cosmetic & Aesthetic Services in Red Bank

Many salons offer mani-pedis, and some even offer scalp massages. But for women looking for more comprehensive and long-term aesthetic services, FACE FORWARD in Red Bank can help. Owner Adrienne Decker and team offer safe and affordable permanent makeup and aesthetic services that provide natural-looking results. Decker is a licensed...
RED BANK, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

The Atlantic Hub

Red Bank, NJ
176
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,

 https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/

Comments / 0

Community Policy