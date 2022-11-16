Read full article on original website
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Eatontown officials award contract to Meco Inc. for road improvements
EATONTOWN — A contract in an amount not to exceed $604,443 has been awarded by the members of the Borough Council for road improvements in Eatontown. During a special meeting on Nov. 15, council members awarded the contract to Meco Inc., Millstone Township, and said the road improvements will be made to Industrial Way West, which runs between Route 35 and Hope Road.
Eatontown approves shared services deals with Shrewsbury Township
EATONTOWN — The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have approved two shared services agreements with neighboring Shrewsbury Township. During a meeting on Nov. 10, council members passed two resolutions authorizing the agreements with Shrewsbury Township for emergent fire protection services and for municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services.
Lack of information about new homes concerns Jackson board members
JACKSON — Members of the Jackson Planning Board expressed concern about what they called a lack of information when an applicant came before them to seek subdivision approval during a recent meeting. On Nov. 7, the applicant, GM Grawtown, LLC, was seeking preliminary and final subdivision approval to create...
Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines
A total of 19 miles of transmission power lines in New Jersey’s Monmouth County will be upgraded through two projects by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), which announced construction on the $53 million effort ... Read More » The post Jersey Central Power & Light begins upgrade of 19 miles of transmission lines appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Gov. Murphy paid $185K in N.J. property taxes in 2021. Here’s what else we found his in tax returns.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, paid about $185,000 in property taxes last year on their mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown, according to the couple’s most recent tax returns. That’s just one of the details that emerged as Murphy, a 65-year-old multimillionaire former...
Monmouth County Man On Probation For Embezzling $140K
MONMOUTH COUNTY – A former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund has been sentenced to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling roughly $140,000 and making false reports to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), state officials said. George R. Laufenberg,...
Wall Township HVAC company gives veteran free furnace after his heat went out
An Iraq War veteran and his family received a new furnace and air conditioning unit on Veteran’s Day, thanks to a donation from a local HVAC company in Wall Township.
Temporary housing shelter for moms and kids approved in N.J. county over objections from neighbors
The Flemington Borough Planning Board has approved a proposal to convert a 1,575 square-foot building owned by a historic church into a transitional housing shelter over the objections of some residents who did want the facility in their neighborhood. The shelter can house up to four families and will be...
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Starbucks Workers at These NJ Stores are Striking Thursday
Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Sayreville man convicted of 2018 bias-driven murder of Freehold Township resident
A New Jersey Superior Court jury sitting in Freehold has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the man who attacked and killed a stranger in Freehold Township in May 2018, solely because of the victim’s race, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 18.
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
No jail time for ex N.J. pension fund boss who stole $140K in benefits
The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after he previously admitted stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor, officials said. A federal judge also sentenced George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township,...
Extravagant N.J. home with links to Macy’s parade, the Titanic on market for $1.88M
If you’re looking forward to next week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, you should give a nod of thanks to onetime N.J. resident Herbert Nathan Straus. His family owned the department store in 1924 when the annual holiday spectacle made its debut. And if you’re looking for a...
Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results
Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
bestofnj.com
FACE FORWARD Offers Cosmetic & Aesthetic Services in Red Bank
Many salons offer mani-pedis, and some even offer scalp massages. But for women looking for more comprehensive and long-term aesthetic services, FACE FORWARD in Red Bank can help. Owner Adrienne Decker and team offer safe and affordable permanent makeup and aesthetic services that provide natural-looking results. Decker is a licensed...
The Atlantic Hub
