Sports Desk: Gateway Christian dominates 6-man season

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Gateway Christian won the six-man state championship with a 53-14 win over Mountainair on Friday. The Warriors completed back-to-back undefeated seasons ending with a title, and their win streak has grown to 23 — the longest active streak in the state.

“Obviously the goal is to win and the streak is cool, it doesn’t matter that much to me other than to win,” coach Wigley said. “You never lose until you do, and you’re only as good as your last game.”

To put the Warriors dominance in perspective, the team outscored opponents 577-65 this season. During the 11 game stretch, the team had a 46.5 average margin of victory while holding opponents to 5.9 points per game.

