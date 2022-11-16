Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans

Read full article on original website
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
stpetecatalyst.com
Mermosa makes history, waves in the wine industry
A small St. Petersburg business with a big story rooted in overcoming slavery through love will continue blossoming with the help of a national grant. Mermosa – Florida’s first Black-owned wine brand – became one of only 30 small businesses out of 12,500 applicants across the U.S. to receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund last week. Founder Desiree Noisette qualified to apply as her parents both served in Vietnam.
stpeterising.com
Sunrise Tacos expands beach presence with an upcoming location on St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach is set to get a Sunrise Tacos restaurant when the Treasure Island-based establishment expands southward in early 2023. The new location will be situated at 455 75th Avenue, the former home of Gayle’s Diner, a St. Pete Beach institution that opened in 1954. Co-owner Kim Vandebogart...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights
It's going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival coming to Vinoy Park in January
If you like meat, you're in for a treat.
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Palma Sola Botanical Park is one of Manatee County's hidden gems
Palma Sola Botanical Park is tucked away near Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. This little slice of paradise is mainly taken care of by volunteers and a few staff members.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Downtown Tampa Winter Village: Holiday Date Idea with NEW Fun
Get ready to buckle up those skates for a unique experience in Downtown Tampa– ice...
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
Tampa Bay's three-day Suncoast Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on Sand Key
For the first time ever, a 'Legends of Jazz' set will also go down.
Something for everyone at the Village of the Arts
The Village of the Arts is a unique neighborhood right near Lecome Park where artists live and work in color bungalows.
