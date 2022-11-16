This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 14, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.