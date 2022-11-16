Read full article on original website
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
“Christmas in the Boot Shop” Nov. 26th
The Brown County Museum of History presents “Christmas in the Boot Shop” on Saturday, November 26th from 10 AM – 2 PM. Taking place at a model boot shop located within the museum, this event will be a festive kickoff to the Christmas season. There will be...
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
Dorthy Rice, 96, of Brady,
Dorthy Rice, age 96, of Brady, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Brady. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
Johnnie Neal, 85, of Coleman
Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
The Brown County Commissioners Court will be in session Monday, November 21, at 9:00 am at the Brown County Courthouse to cover the following agenda. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure,...
Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early
Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
HPU Symphonic Band and Central Texas Community Band to present Christmas concert
Howard Payne University’s Symphonic Band and the Central Texas Community Band will present a community Christmas concert on Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at HPU’s Mims Auditorium and is free of charge. Compositions featured will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Boughs...
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
Former HPU Receiver Jake Parker Signs with Canadian Football League Team
Saskatchewan, Canada – The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced today the signing of former Howard Payne University All-American wide receiver Jake Parker . Jake Parker, who spent last season with the German Bowl Champions Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League (GFL), in 2021...
