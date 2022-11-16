ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
TEXAS STATE
People

Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'

Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.

In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
The Independent

Body found of father who disappeared after travelling to Texas for son’s liver transplant

The body of a young Oklahoma father was found weeks after he travelled with his family to Texas for his son’s liver transplant. The remains of 28-year-old Ridge Cole were discovered in the Brays Bayou River, the recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13 on Tuesday. Cole was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center after he went for a walk. He had travelled to Houston with his wife and 13-month-old son, who was receiving a liver transplant. His wife unsuccessfully attempted to locate him as the evening progressed and...
HOUSTON, TX
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
People

People

355K+
Followers
59K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy