4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
A 10-year-old girl was devastated to leave her cat behind when her family fled Ukraine. But they recently reunited in California.
As the war in Ukraine continued to escalate, the Bezhenar family made the difficult decision to leave the country in July. They had to leave everything behind – their business, their home, and even their pets, which devastated their 10-year-old daughter. "We could not take any animals that we...
Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them
The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
California Man Drugged And Killed While Traveling In Colombia: Family
A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help Paul Nguyen's family pay for his body to be repatriated and funeral expenses.
Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'
Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico
Popular Charlotte braider Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while vacationing in Mexico with her friends and her family is looking for answers after an unbelievable autopsy report.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead
Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity
The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
These identical twins were separated at birth and led different lives. They reunited for the first time when they were 13 years old.
Isabella Solimene and Ha Nguyen were separated at birth. Solimene was adopted by an American family, and Nguyen was raised in Vietnam.
Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: 'Get the f--k out of here'
Mexican police say that a gang-related shooting left nine people dead and another two injured on Wednesday night, and the gang left behind a letter reading "Get the f–k out of here."
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Body found of father who disappeared after travelling to Texas for son’s liver transplant
The body of a young Oklahoma father was found weeks after he travelled with his family to Texas for his son’s liver transplant. The remains of 28-year-old Ridge Cole were discovered in the Brays Bayou River, the recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13 on Tuesday. Cole was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center after he went for a walk. He had travelled to Houston with his wife and 13-month-old son, who was receiving a liver transplant. His wife unsuccessfully attempted to locate him as the evening progressed and...
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
More Americans are living and working in Mexico. Where does that leave the locals?
Derrick Morgan moved to Mexico during the pandemic after a solo trip. “I fell in love with the culture, the people, just everything about the city,” the 31-year-old attorney and self-described "digital nomad" said. The warm weather and relaxed Covid restrictions played a part in his decision to spend...
