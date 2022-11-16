High school student killed after being hit by car in crosswalk in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County.

The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Barcroft View Terrace/Tyler Street.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said she is 17 years old.

“A heartbreaking case that is honestly difficult to talk about,” said Lt. Dan Spital of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The student was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. The Fairfax County Police Department said late Wednesday morning to know if any charges would be filed.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera, however, they said she attended Justice High School. A spokesperson for the Fairfax County School District released a statement.

“Any loss of a staff member, student, or their loved one, deeply impacts our entire FCPS family,” the email said.

The intersection has a history of pedestrian crashes. A woman and her 12-year-old daughter suffered injuries when a car hit them back in February 2018. Even police admit this intersection is dangerous.

“We will have traffic enforcement out here to really try to eliminate the crashes and potential fatalities at this location,” said Spital.

The posted speed limit in the area where it happened is 35 mph. Police encouraged drivers to be mindful of their speed, particularly when pedestrians are present and in crosswalks.

The police department planned to have traffic enforcement officers at the intersection.

