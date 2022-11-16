Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois
This year’s Senior Day at the Big House pales in comparison to the magnitude of The Game next week. However, the Michigan Wolverines still have a chance to make some history. After going winless at home in the frankly meaningless 2020 season, the maize and blue can finalize back-to-back...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating a wild Michigan win vs. Illinois
Michigan improved to 11-0 on Saturday afternoon in a nail-biter of a game against Illinois that culminated in a 19-17 win via clutch field goals by Jake Moody. It was incredibly cold and insanely windy, and the atmosphere was a wild one at The Big House. Here’s our postgame reaction...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Hockey Recap: Shorthanded Wolverines drop both games at home against Minnesota
Shortly before the start of the highly anticipated top-five showdown between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan, it was announced the Wolverines would be without several key players due to illness. Six Wolverines in total missed the first game: the top-scoring player in college hockey, Adam Fantilli, Michigan’s third-leading...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Illinois
We are just one week away from the best rivalry in college football, the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. But before we get there, we have to get through this week’s game against Illinois first. The Maize n Brew staff got together to put some predictions out...
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How can Michigan go undefeated at home for second year in a row?
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have two games left in their 2022 season. On Saturday, they host Illinois for the first time since 2016; their most recent contest came in 2019, with the Wolverines beating the Illini 42-25. The last time the Fighting Illini were 7-3 was 2007, the year...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
Maize n Brew
Michigan jersey combo revealed ahead of Illinois game
It’s an old-school Big Ten tilt at The Big House on Saturday — No. 3 Michigan (10-0) vs. Illinois (7-3). Michigan has released its jersey combo each Friday before their game on Saturday, and it appears Michigan is going with a “classic” look versus the Fighting Illini.
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh updates Blake Corum’s injury status
Michigan running back Blake Corum went down with an injury late in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon during their 19-17 win over Illinois. Corum grabbed his left knee but was ultimately able to walk off under his own power and head to the locker room. Corum returned for one carry in the second half for five yards on Michigan’s first possession of the half. However, the likes of C.J. Stokes and Isaiah Gash carried the load the rest of the way.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Illinois
What once looked like a Big Ten Championship preview, the matchup between Michigan and Illinois this weekend lost its luster with the Illini dropping their last two games and probably eliminating themselves from the title race. Even though they may not be as formidable as once thought, this is still...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the 19-17 victory over Illinois
If you had a heart attack or six during Michigan’s 19-17 nailbiter over Illinois, you’re not alone. Here’s how the mood of Twitter played out during the game:. The mood was evident before the game even started:. Love the effort, but please don’t get hurt:. Like...
Maize n Brew
Illinois vs. Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 12
We are five games away from crowning a National Champion and the Michigan Wolverines are still in the hunt. A tough road lies ahead as the maize and blue welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini before heading to Columbus for The Game. Michigan football games are now available to stream on...
Maize n Brew
Michigan blown out by Arizona State in Legends Classic final
Very rarely does a team stay undefeated forever. For the Michigan Wolverines though, they may have liked their first loss to have looked a lot different. In the championship game of the Legends Classic, the Wolverines let themselves get behind in rapid fashion and never could scratch back into it, ultimately losing to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-62.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey prepares for showdown with No. 2 Minnesota
Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal clash happening in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you an appetizer of sorts happening tonight and tomorrow on the ice as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of early season superiority.
Maize n Brew
No. 20 Michigan vs. Arizona State Preview: All trophies are good trophies
On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines crushed the Pittsburgh Panthers to move on to the championship game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. While Pitt is a Power Six squad with some name value, the narratives are a lot spicier for Thursday’s contest against Arizona State, specifically with transfer Frankie Collins set to face his old team.
