Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois

This year’s Senior Day at the Big House pales in comparison to the magnitude of The Game next week. However, the Michigan Wolverines still have a chance to make some history. After going winless at home in the frankly meaningless 2020 season, the maize and blue can finalize back-to-back...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating a wild Michigan win vs. Illinois

Michigan improved to 11-0 on Saturday afternoon in a nail-biter of a game against Illinois that culminated in a 19-17 win via clutch field goals by Jake Moody. It was incredibly cold and insanely windy, and the atmosphere was a wild one at The Big House. Here’s our postgame reaction...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Illinois

We are just one week away from the best rivalry in college football, the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. But before we get there, we have to get through this week’s game against Illinois first. The Maize n Brew staff got together to put some predictions out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan jersey combo revealed ahead of Illinois game

It’s an old-school Big Ten tilt at The Big House on Saturday — No. 3 Michigan (10-0) vs. Illinois (7-3). Michigan has released its jersey combo each Friday before their game on Saturday, and it appears Michigan is going with a “classic” look versus the Fighting Illini.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh updates Blake Corum’s injury status

Michigan running back Blake Corum went down with an injury late in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon during their 19-17 win over Illinois. Corum grabbed his left knee but was ultimately able to walk off under his own power and head to the locker room. Corum returned for one carry in the second half for five yards on Michigan’s first possession of the half. However, the likes of C.J. Stokes and Isaiah Gash carried the load the rest of the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Illinois

What once looked like a Big Ten Championship preview, the matchup between Michigan and Illinois this weekend lost its luster with the Illini dropping their last two games and probably eliminating themselves from the title race. Even though they may not be as formidable as once thought, this is still...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the 19-17 victory over Illinois

If you had a heart attack or six during Michigan’s 19-17 nailbiter over Illinois, you’re not alone. Here’s how the mood of Twitter played out during the game:. The mood was evident before the game even started:. Love the effort, but please don’t get hurt:. Like...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan blown out by Arizona State in Legends Classic final

Very rarely does a team stay undefeated forever. For the Michigan Wolverines though, they may have liked their first loss to have looked a lot different. In the championship game of the Legends Classic, the Wolverines let themselves get behind in rapid fashion and never could scratch back into it, ultimately losing to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-62.
TEMPE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey prepares for showdown with No. 2 Minnesota

Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal clash happening in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you an appetizer of sorts happening tonight and tomorrow on the ice as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of early season superiority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 20 Michigan vs. Arizona State Preview: All trophies are good trophies

On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines crushed the Pittsburgh Panthers to move on to the championship game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. While Pitt is a Power Six squad with some name value, the narratives are a lot spicier for Thursday’s contest against Arizona State, specifically with transfer Frankie Collins set to face his old team.
TEMPE, AZ

