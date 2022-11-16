Michigan running back Blake Corum went down with an injury late in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon during their 19-17 win over Illinois. Corum grabbed his left knee but was ultimately able to walk off under his own power and head to the locker room. Corum returned for one carry in the second half for five yards on Michigan’s first possession of the half. However, the likes of C.J. Stokes and Isaiah Gash carried the load the rest of the way.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO