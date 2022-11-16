ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Step up your Sweet Potato Casserole with coconut and pecans this Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. In October 2020, we asked readers from across the country to submit original family recipes. We received a wealth of submissions, and wanted to give readers a look into family-favorites and new twists on classic recipes. You can find all of those recipes in Taste Across the States.
Mashed

Here's Alex Guarnaschelli's Top Tip For Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there's a seemingly endless list of dishes to make and share with loved ones. Roast turkey is the main priority for most home cooks, as well as tasty stuffing that's usually made with seasoned bread cubes, herbs, and onions. As for Thanksgiving sides, the most popular dish is (no surprise) mashed potatoes, followed by mac and cheese and green bean casserole, according to an analysis by Zippia.
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles

Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Try this cranberry apple stuffed sweet potatoes recipe

What’s your favorite side dish at a holiday meal? Maybe it’s the green bean casserole or the golden dinner rolls? For some out there the perfect holiday side is the sweet potato, but before you break out the butter and marshmallows, we’ve got something that may turn your yam on it’s head. Registered Dietitian and Owner of First Foods, Mariah Reil, stopped by to demonstrate how you can whip up Cranberry Apple Stuffed Sweet Potatoes just in time for your next holiday gathering.
AL.com

Sweet potato casserole: Thanksgiving recipe for a traditional old-school side dish

First off, let me start this by saying it has never been my intention to frighten or spark fear in the hearts of anybody who is good enough to lay eyes on my weekly ramblings. Unless you’re dining at a restaurant where the prices aren’t printed on the menu, fear and food don’t usually go together. Even then you can noodle your way through without too much embarrassment, but I feel like we’re starting to drift a bit here.
Bassey BY

Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe

BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
skinnytaste.com

Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, Stove)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This creamy, Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale is a hearty, gluten-free, dairy-free soup you’ll want to add to your soup rotation! Slow Cooker, Instant Pot or Stove Top directions!. Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale. This...
Rutherford Source

How to Enjoy Your Pie

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s the prime time to eat pies. You may have your favorite flavor but do you have a special way to serve your pie?. Papa C Pies is here to give you and your loved ones different ways to eat and enjoy your pie for the holidays.
Elko Daily Free Press

The Kitchn: The super simple secret to the crispiest oven-roasted potatoes

If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
Delish

Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken

When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
macaronikid.com

SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe

THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
skinnytaste.com

Cornbread Sausage Stuffing

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This made-from-scratch, savory cornbread sausage stuffing recipe is filled with sage, thyme, and Italian chicken sausage. Cornbread Sausage Stuffing. I didn’t grow up eating cornbread stuffing. My mom always made this stuffing with French bread, and I’ve been making this...
CBS News

Recipe: Turkey Gravy, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Sam Sifton's Turkey Gravy. Here is a simple, elegant pan gravy that lends itself well to cooking in the very pan in which you've roasted your turkey. It calls for whisking flour with the fat in the bottom of the pan to create a light roux (no lumps!), then hitting it with stock and wine, salt and pepper. Some may wish to add cream, or other spices. Decant the gravy into a warmed boat or beaker, rather than into a cold one, and serve immediately.
Agriculture Online

PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...
