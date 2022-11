PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings. The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12. A week after quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes for Temple (3-8, 1-6) in a 43-36 loss at Houston, Cincinnati got the four turnovers and held the rushing attack to 35 yards.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO