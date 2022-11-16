Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame
West Virgnia quarterback Garrett Greene chats about making his first career start
Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 12 (and Where to Watch)
We are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season in college football. With so little time left in the season, its important to cherish every minute. With that in mind, here are the top five matchups this weekend and where you can find them. #5. Western Kentucky...
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3
The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are on to the quarterfinals and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. The schedule below is from TSSAA...
No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings. The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12. A week after quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes for Temple (3-8, 1-6) in a 43-36 loss at Houston, Cincinnati got the four turnovers and held the rushing attack to 35 yards.
No. 11 Penn State crushes Rutgers, 55-10
Kobe King and Ji’Ayir Brown scored touchdowns off fumble recoveries and No. 11 Penn State scored 48 unanswered points and
Arkansas football: Twitter pre-game reactions for Hogs vs. Ole Miss
Arkansas football has two more chances to become bowl eligible this season. On paper, tonight’s game may look extremely one-sided, in favor of the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, but Arkansas proved last week that they still have fight left in them. The weather is once again going to be a factor, with temperatures currently hovering around freezing before kickoff. We saw last week against LSU that a cold DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium can play right into the hands of the Hogs. Another factor in tonight’s contest is the probable return of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. He missed last week’s game with a...
CFB world reacts to another Michigan tunnel incident
The tunnel at The Big House caused another disturbance Saturday. Thankfully, this incident at Michigan Stadium didn’t end in a brawl, as happened last month when eight Michigan State Spartans players were suspended after jumping two Michigan Wolverines players. But ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported that Illinois fighting illini head coach Bret Bielema was Read more... The post CFB world reacts to another Michigan tunnel incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
