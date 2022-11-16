ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings. The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12. A week after quarterback E.J. Warner — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes for Temple (3-8, 1-6) in a 43-36 loss at Houston, Cincinnati got the four turnovers and held the rushing attack to 35 yards.
Arkansas football: Twitter pre-game reactions for Hogs vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas football has two more chances to become bowl eligible this season. On paper, tonight’s game may look extremely one-sided, in favor of the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, but Arkansas proved last week that they still have fight left in them. The weather is once again going to be a factor, with temperatures currently hovering around freezing before kickoff. We saw last week against LSU that a cold DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium can play right into the hands of the Hogs. Another factor in tonight’s contest is the probable return of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. He missed last week’s game with a...
CFB world reacts to another Michigan tunnel incident

The tunnel at The Big House caused another disturbance Saturday. Thankfully, this incident at Michigan Stadium didn’t end in a brawl, as happened last month when eight Michigan State Spartans players were suspended after jumping two Michigan Wolverines players. But ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported that Illinois fighting illini head coach Bret Bielema was Read more... The post CFB world reacts to another Michigan tunnel incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
