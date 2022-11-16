Read full article on original website
NASA Moon mission 'exceeding' expectations
On the third day after lifting off from Florida bound for the Moon, the Orion spacecraft is "exceeding performance expectations," NASA officials said on Friday. The spacecraft is to take astronauts to the Moon in the coming years—the first to set foot on its surface since the last Apollo mission in 1972.
The world's roots are getting shallower: Study provides the first estimate of global changes
Plant roots act as engineers for Earth's surface, breaking up bedrock, transporting water and nutrients, and stabilizing landscapes. They're so important that scientists have hypothesized that their evolution, beginning around 415 million years ago, altered landscapes and the course of Earth's history. Today the world's roots are getting shallower on...
Weak tropical cyclones are intensifying due to global warming, study of surface drifter data finds
A pair of researchers at Fudan University's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and CMA-FDU Joint Laboratory of Marine Meteorology, working with one colleague from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and another from the University of California San Diego, has found that weak tropical cyclones, also known as tropical storms, are growing stronger due to climate change.
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
New fossil was one of the largest marine turtles ever
A new species of ancient turtle discovered in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to have ever lived, suggests a new paper published in Scientific Reports. With an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters, it represents the largest marine turtle to have been found in Europe to date.
Rising temperatures boost olive growing in Bosnia
Winemaker and olive grower Jure Susac's land in Bosnia used to be blanketed with frost or even snow by autumn's end, but years of rising temperatures now mean balmy weather late into the year. It was 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) as his family and friends used plastic rakes to...
How well do state-of-the-art climate models simulate sea level?
According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global mean sea level has risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in the last 3000 years. This makes hundreds of coastal cities and millions of people vulnerable to a threat of higher water levels.
Air pollution high at US public schools with kids from marginalized groups, new study finds
Race- and ethnicity-based discrepancies in exposure to air pollution, especially regarding proximity to roadways and industrial zones, are well-established. A new study reports the first nationwide patterns in atmospheric fine particulate pollution and nitrogen dioxide exposure at U.S. public schools. On both national and local scales, schools with more students...
NASA Webb micrometeoroid mitigation update
Micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating any spacecraft. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was engineered to withstand continual bombardment from these dust-sized particles moving at extreme velocities, to continue to generate groundbreaking science far into the future. "We have experienced 14 measurable micrometeoroid hits on our primary mirror,...
Artemis 1 is off—and we're a step closer to using moon dirt for construction in space
NASA has just launched its first rocket in the Artemis program, which will, among other things, take scientific experiments to produce metal on the moon. In recent years, a number of businesses and organizations have ramped up efforts to establish technologies on the moon. But doing work in space is expensive. Sending just one kilogram of material to the moon can cost US$1.2 million (A$1.89 million).
A new optical inversion strategy for unscrambling light propagation through multimode optical fibers
Multimode optical fibers (MMFs) are hair-thin strands of glass that are ubiquitous in light-guiding applications. Their development has gone hand-in-hand with the huge growth in rapid transmission of information across the world. The tiny footprint of MMFs also makes them interesting candidates for next generation micro-endoscopes, to deliver optical microscopy...
Chemical defenses may not protect Antarctic seafloor animals, jeopardizing their value for drug discovery
Long-lived sponges, intestine-like worms, colonies of sea squirts and many other cold-loving animals populate the seafloor around Antarctica. But the arrival of outsiders—borne in ships' ballast water, on plastic refuse or on floating kelp, or encouraged by warming temperature—threaten this menagerie. Like their northern counterparts, benthic organisms in...
Air pollution cools climate more than expected—this makes cutting carbon emissions more urgent
Air pollutants kill around 7 million people every year. Much of this pollution is tiny particles suspended in the air which, when inhaled, can cause people to develop heart and lung diseases, as well as cancer. Small particles in the atmosphere also birth clouds, whether they are crystals of sea...
Finding equity in climate mitigation finance
Considerations of equity in directing global financial flows for regional climate mitigation investments are critically important. A new study helps inform the current negotiations at COP27 while keeping fairness at the forefront. It is clear that we need to invest in climate mitigation now rather than later. The sixth assessment...
Researchers discover Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to winter solstice
Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University of Jaen (UJA) have discovered Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to the winter solstice. Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), it is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice, in such a way that the sun's rays bathed with its light the place that was intended to house the statue of a governor of the city of Elephantine, who lived at the end of the XII Dynasty, around 1830 BC.
Observing Indonesian Throughflow transports of Timor Passage during strong Indian Ocean Dipole
The transport through the Timor Passage, a major strait east of Timor-Leste connecting the Indian Ocean with the Indonesian seas, contributes a large portion of the Indonesian Throughflow (ITF) transport. However, the interannual variations of the Timor Passage currents during major interannual climate anomaly events, like El Nino Southern Oscillation...
Electrokinetic mining technology for recovering rare earth elements from weathering crusts
Rare earth elements (REEs), especially heavy REEs (HREEs), are important in modern industry. However, the conventional mining technique applies excessive usage of ammonium-salt-based leaching agents to recover HREEs from ion-adsorption rare earth deposits (IADs), which exhibits low efficiency and devastating environmental impact on the local ecosystem. Thus, it's necessary to...
Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer—one that pays for itself
What's the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead...
Save the economy, save the planet, says sustainability expert
A new book by UVM economist Jon Erickson, "The Progress Illusion: Reclaiming Our Future from the Fairytale of Economics" (Island Press, Dec. 1) explores the harsh economic realities that have led to sky-high inflation, growing inequality, polarized politics, and climate crisis. A leading voice in ecological economics, Erickson explores his...
