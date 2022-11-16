ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

NASA Moon mission 'exceeding' expectations

On the third day after lifting off from Florida bound for the Moon, the Orion spacecraft is "exceeding performance expectations," NASA officials said on Friday. The spacecraft is to take astronauts to the Moon in the coming years—the first to set foot on its surface since the last Apollo mission in 1972.
Phys.org

The world's roots are getting shallower: Study provides the first estimate of global changes

Plant roots act as engineers for Earth's surface, breaking up bedrock, transporting water and nutrients, and stabilizing landscapes. They're so important that scientists have hypothesized that their evolution, beginning around 415 million years ago, altered landscapes and the course of Earth's history. Today the world's roots are getting shallower on...
Phys.org

Weak tropical cyclones are intensifying due to global warming, study of surface drifter data finds

A pair of researchers at Fudan University's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and CMA-FDU Joint Laboratory of Marine Meteorology, working with one colleague from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and another from the University of California San Diego, has found that weak tropical cyclones, also known as tropical storms, are growing stronger due to climate change.
Phys.org

Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Phys.org

New fossil was one of the largest marine turtles ever

A new species of ancient turtle discovered in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to have ever lived, suggests a new paper published in Scientific Reports. With an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters, it represents the largest marine turtle to have been found in Europe to date.
Phys.org

Rising temperatures boost olive growing in Bosnia

Winemaker and olive grower Jure Susac's land in Bosnia used to be blanketed with frost or even snow by autumn's end, but years of rising temperatures now mean balmy weather late into the year. It was 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) as his family and friends used plastic rakes to...
Phys.org

How well do state-of-the-art climate models simulate sea level?

According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global mean sea level has risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in the last 3000 years. This makes hundreds of coastal cities and millions of people vulnerable to a threat of higher water levels.
Phys.org

Air pollution high at US public schools with kids from marginalized groups, new study finds

Race- and ethnicity-based discrepancies in exposure to air pollution, especially regarding proximity to roadways and industrial zones, are well-established. A new study reports the first nationwide patterns in atmospheric fine particulate pollution and nitrogen dioxide exposure at U.S. public schools. On both national and local scales, schools with more students...
Phys.org

NASA Webb micrometeoroid mitigation update

Micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating any spacecraft. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was engineered to withstand continual bombardment from these dust-sized particles moving at extreme velocities, to continue to generate groundbreaking science far into the future. "We have experienced 14 measurable micrometeoroid hits on our primary mirror,...
Phys.org

Artemis 1 is off—and we're a step closer to using moon dirt for construction in space

NASA has just launched its first rocket in the Artemis program, which will, among other things, take scientific experiments to produce metal on the moon. In recent years, a number of businesses and organizations have ramped up efforts to establish technologies on the moon. But doing work in space is expensive. Sending just one kilogram of material to the moon can cost US$1.2 million (A$1.89 million).
Phys.org

Chemical defenses may not protect Antarctic seafloor animals, jeopardizing their value for drug discovery

Long-lived sponges, intestine-like worms, colonies of sea squirts and many other cold-loving animals populate the seafloor around Antarctica. But the arrival of outsiders—borne in ships' ballast water, on plastic refuse or on floating kelp, or encouraged by warming temperature—threaten this menagerie. Like their northern counterparts, benthic organisms in...
Phys.org

Finding equity in climate mitigation finance

Considerations of equity in directing global financial flows for regional climate mitigation investments are critically important. A new study helps inform the current negotiations at COP27 while keeping fairness at the forefront. It is clear that we need to invest in climate mitigation now rather than later. The sixth assessment...
Phys.org

Researchers discover Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to winter solstice

Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University of Jaen (UJA) have discovered Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to the winter solstice. Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), it is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice, in such a way that the sun's rays bathed with its light the place that was intended to house the statue of a governor of the city of Elephantine, who lived at the end of the XII Dynasty, around 1830 BC.
Phys.org

Observing Indonesian Throughflow transports of Timor Passage during strong Indian Ocean Dipole

The transport through the Timor Passage, a major strait east of Timor-Leste connecting the Indian Ocean with the Indonesian seas, contributes a large portion of the Indonesian Throughflow (ITF) transport. However, the interannual variations of the Timor Passage currents during major interannual climate anomaly events, like El Nino Southern Oscillation...
Phys.org

Electrokinetic mining technology for recovering rare earth elements from weathering crusts

Rare earth elements (REEs), especially heavy REEs (HREEs), are important in modern industry. However, the conventional mining technique applies excessive usage of ammonium-salt-based leaching agents to recover HREEs from ion-adsorption rare earth deposits (IADs), which exhibits low efficiency and devastating environmental impact on the local ecosystem. Thus, it's necessary to...
Phys.org

Save the economy, save the planet, says sustainability expert

A new book by UVM economist Jon Erickson, "The Progress Illusion: Reclaiming Our Future from the Fairytale of Economics" (Island Press, Dec. 1) explores the harsh economic realities that have led to sky-high inflation, growing inequality, polarized politics, and climate crisis. A leading voice in ecological economics, Erickson explores his...
