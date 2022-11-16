ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laketown Township, MI

Laketown Township purchases 2.5-acre parcel owned by late Lloyd Wolters

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
LAKETOWN TWP. — A park in Laketown Township is set to expand after the township board approved a property purchase this month.

Trustees voted 4-1 to buy a 2.5-acre parcel of land, and the house sitting on it, surrounded by Wolters Woods Park during a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The land is bordered on three sides by the 36.5-acre park.

Supervisor Linda Howell, treasurer Gary Dewey, clerk Amber Davis and trustee Jim Johnson voted in favor of the purchase, while trustee Jim Delaney voted against it.

Johnson called the purchase a “terrific opportunity.” Howell said the property is surrounded by parkland and needs to be overseen by the township.

“The best way to protect it … is to buy it,” she said.

Delaney felt there were better uses for township funds.

“We should not be shelling out $350K,” he said. “We have so many other things we can use the money for.”

The property at 6289 147th Ave. was listed for sale in October, following the death of its owner Lloyd Wolters, who was instrumental in the establishment of Wolters Woods Park. The property and home were listed for $240,000.

An open house brought an “absolute frenzy” of people, according to Johnson.

Laketown Township submitted an offer of $350,000 for the property. There were more than three dozen bids, and the township’s wasn't the highest offer, according to township manager Al Meshkin.

The township closed on the property Monday, Nov. 14, with the final purchase price coming to $356,428.50. The home is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,260-square-foot house.

Several community members offered their opinions on the purchase during public comment. Five said they opposed the purchase, while one spoke in support, according to meeting minutes.

Those against the purchase said it was an unnecessary expense. The lone support for the purchase came from Jeremy Van Hoven, a parks commissioner related to the Wolters family.

“This is an excellent opportunity to continue the legacy that (started) with the original purchase of the surrounding properties back in the early 90s,” he wrote in a letter to the township board.

Wolters Woods Park was established in 1992. The land comprising the park was originally owned by Benjamin Wolters, grandfather of Lloyd Wolters. Following the death of Benjamin's son, Edward, in 1986, developers tried to purchase the property.

Lloyd decided the community needed space to walk through the woods and appreciate nature, and sold the land to Laketown Township instead.

The park was Laketown Township's first major property purchase, made with a $225,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

