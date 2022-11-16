Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 7 biggest differences between Call of Duty: Warzone and Warzone 2.0
With the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, players have started dropping into the new battle royale experience. The original Warzone was complex enough on its own, and its sequel continues that trend, with new mechanics that will likely confuse even the most dedicated players — at least at first. While Warzone 2.0 is fundamentally very similar to its predecessor, it comes with a host of changes you should be aware of.
Digital Trends
Dead Island 2 pushed back to April, kicking off 2023’s delay season early
Dambuster studios and Deep Silver have announced that Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 28, 2023, from its original February 3, 2023, release. The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. “The irony of delaying Dead Island 2...
Digital Trends
This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off
You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.
Digital Trends
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet include an adorable Red and Blue Easter egg
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet may be a radical reinvention of the Pokémon formula, but they still pay tribute to past games. In particular, the Paldea region includes a few callbacks to Pokémon Red and Blue that are sure to make fans nostalgic. The most notable reference comes...
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: best Runic Abilities
Runic attacks are back from God of War 2018, and they’re more varied and potent than ever. These special moves are unique to each weapon in the game and offer various forms of attack that deal different amounts of damage, stun, and elemental afflictions. You can equip two per weapon — one light and one heavy — and each one can be upgraded using XP to make them even stronger. You’ll need that extra edge in combat, especially when facing off against the tougher bosses in God of War Ragnarok.
Digital Trends
Razer Blade 15 review: say hello to HDR gaming on a laptop
Razer Blade 15 (OLED 240Hz) “The Razer Blade 15 now comes with the best gaming laptop screen I've ever tested.”. Playing games on a 240Hz OLED panel feels like we’ve reached some kind of peak for the PC. It’s the best image quality you can get on a screen, paired with a refresh rate higher than most gamers will ever need.
Digital Trends
The V3000 Plus is a giant dual PC case — with one drawback
What’s better than a large PC case that can hold enormous GPUs? How about an enormous PC case that can hold two entire computers? The Lian Li V3000 Plus PC case can do just that. The V3000 Plus has been in the works since early 2022 when Lian Li...
Digital Trends
GameStop Early Black Friday is the best time to buy PC accessories
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. It is time. The holiday shopping season is nigh, and deals, discounts, and promotions will be flying every which way — it’s going to be tough to keep up, we know that much from years past. But the good news is that if you’re looking for some excellent deals on PC accessories and gear, well, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Why? Because GameStop is offering Early Black Friday deals right now. That’s right, you can take advantage of some crazy deals right this instant.
Digital Trends
All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: full Pokédex, typing, and version exclusives
Get your Pokéballs ready because a new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth-generation titles of the beloved monster-taming series, and they’re taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious titles in series history.
Digital Trends
Where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
For anyone looking to get into competitive breeding or shiny hunting in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, there’s one special Pokémon you’ll want to have in your party: Ditto. The cute little transforming Pokémon has been around since the first generation and has become an...
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ deck-building is better than you think
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is not just XCOM with a Marvel Comics skin. It’s a card/strategy game hybrid that has players collecting cards, equipping each character with decks, and using those special abilities as they pop up during a fight. That then begs the question: Does Marvel’s Midnight Suns work as a card game? I’m dozens of hours deep into the game as part of the review process and can reveal that the answer is yes.
Digital Trends
Xbox Series S just got a rare discount in time for the holidays
Console gaming has become quite expensive, which is why it’s no surprise that the latest generation of consoles has come with digital versions; that is, versions that can’t take a physical disc but are cheaper. The Xbox Series S has taken that one step further by being slightly less powerful than the Xbox Series X and yet significantly cheaper. Luckily, if you’ve been looking through Best Buy Black Friday deals, there are some great deals across the board, including for the Series S, which you can pick up for just $250 compared to the usual $300 price tag.
