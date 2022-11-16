RECIPE: Easy Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

I don’t know bout y’all, but , I can’t stand cranberry sauce from the can. I know it’s a tradition to just open a can of the gelatinous blog of canned (insert expletive here) into a bowl, or even worse onto a plate, and let it ride.

But, why is cranberry sauce the stepchild of the kids’ table when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner?

It doesn’t have to be, and it’s easier to make than you think. I used this recipe last year , and people, who swore they only eat cranberry sauce from the can, loved it!

And more importantly: crock pot it, set it, and forget it.

The following recipe will yield about 4 servings, adjust accordingly.

Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

12 oz. FRESH cranberries, washed and allowed to air dry

1/2 cup fresh OJ no pulp

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup brown sugar

Splash bourbon

Orange Zest

Pop everything into the slow cooker. Give it a quick stir. Set on high 3-4 hours or low 7-8 hours. If the cranberries have “popped” they are done. Add more brown sugar if needed.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!!

