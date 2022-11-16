ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols Basketball Player Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

From UTSports.com

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named to the 50-player Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, as announced on ESPN Tuesday.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 players who are the early frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball—the Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Prior to this season, Vescovi had also been named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List as well as preseason first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and media.

A 2022 All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team selection, Vescovi is Tennessee’s leading returning scorer after averaging 13.3 points per game a year ago.

Through the Vols’ first two games this season, Vescovi is averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

Last season, Vescovi became just the second Vol in program history (Chris Lofton) to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a season in 2021-22. He finished with 102 total made 3-pointers, made multiple threes in 30 of Tennessee’s 35 games and registered double figure scoring outputs in 28 of 35 games.

The post Vols Basketball Player Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

