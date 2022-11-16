Read full article on original website
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup through injury
Sadio Mane has been officially ruled out of the World Cup.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Senegal.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
How to watch France vs Australia on TV & live stream
How to watch France vs Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on TV and live streaming services.
Olivier Giroud reveals how France will cope at World Cup without Paul Pogba
Olivir Giroud isn't worried that France will lack leadership at the World Cup without a senior figure like Paul Pogba.
The 10 fastest players in Football Manager 2023
Ranking the 10 fastest players in Football Manager 2022.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivers bizarre press conference on eve of World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave a confusing, and at times offensive, press conference one day before the 2022 World Cup kicks off.
Brennan Johnson: Wales players 'crowd surfed in Cardiff club' following World Cup qualification
Wales forward Brennan Johnson has discussed how he and his teammates celebrated qualification to the 2022 World Cup.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Argentina's World Cup meeting with Saudi Arabia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Endrick: Palmeiras chief compares striker to Cristiano Ronaldo & gives future prediction
Palmeiras' academy director has compared Endrick to Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo & Romario.
Aaron Ramsdale explains how Euro 2020 penalty miss made Bukayo Saka a better player
Aaron Ramsdale backs Bukayo Saka to take another England penalty at the 2022 World Cup.
France predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Australia.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
How could VAR have affected previous World Cups?
No one is ever going to be completely happy with the officiating during a World Cup, but there are times where things may have been different with VAR in play.
England predicted lineup vs Iran - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their opening World Cup match against Iran.
Qatar outlaw sale of beer near stadiums during World Cup in late U-turn
Qatar have outlawed the sale of alcohol near stadiums in a U-turn.
World Cup 2014: Germany's unforgettable 7-1 win over Brazil
World Cup 2014: Germany's unforgettable 7-1 win over Brazil.
