Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Wayne Rooney responds to 'strange' Cristiano Ronaldo comments in Piers Morgan interview
Wayne Rooney has spoken publicly for the first time after being called out by Cristiano Ronaldo during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Rooney recently urged former teammate Ronaldo to 'get his head down' in order to remain an 'asset' to Manchester United down the final stretch of his playing career.
Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his relationship with 'magic' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Lionel Messi for his footballing abilities as well as how he conducts himself off the pitch.
How to watch France vs Australia on TV & live stream
How to watch France vs Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on TV and live streaming services.
World Cup 2022 fantasy football: Best goalkeepers to pick
A look at the best goalkeepers to select for your fantasy 2022 World Cup team
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Olivier Giroud reveals how France will cope at World Cup without Paul Pogba
Olivir Giroud isn't worried that France will lack leadership at the World Cup without a senior figure like Paul Pogba.
England's re-called batsman Keaton Jennings is missing his university graduation to play for the Three Lions... as Lancashire's top hitter insists he is heading back to international duty as a 'different person' after rediscovering his love for the game
Keaton Jennings is not your ordinary Test cricketer. He has two degrees and as many Test match centuries but over the next few weeks, the focus will be on adding to the latter in Pakistan. After a summer where Jennings finished as top-scorer in Division One of the County Championship,...
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Senegal.
Pep Guardiola: Brazil FA reveal conversations with Man City manager
The Brazil FA have confirmed they have spoken with Pep Guardiola.
France predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup match against Australia.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Saudi Arabia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia
England predicted lineup vs Iran - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their opening World Cup match against Iran.
Brennan Johnson: Wales players 'crowd surfed in Cardiff club' following World Cup qualification
Wales forward Brennan Johnson has discussed how he and his teammates celebrated qualification to the 2022 World Cup.
AJ DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire as LA Galaxy player
Veteran defender AJ DeLaGarza will officially end his career as an LA Galaxy player. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the Galaxy, the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2009 and where he played 250 times across all competitions until 2016. While in LA, DeLaGarza...
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada joins Argentina World Cup squad as injury replacement
It's official: Thiago Almada is going to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The Atlanta United playmaker was initially left out of Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad, despite having recently broken into the setup to earn his first senior cap in a friendly against Honduras in September. However, Almada was...
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0