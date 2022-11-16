ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canastota, NY

Help make this holiday season brighter for Military families by donating a tree

By Ashley Cafaro
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMynw_0jD3SSRj00

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Christmas next month, many families are starting to plan their holiday gatherings. But for Military families, their holidays might look and feel much different. But you can help change that by donating a tree to them through Trees for Troops.

At Romangnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota, it’s all about the spirit of giving.

“I think the first year was maybe 100 trees or so we sent out. Since then we’ve been sending out more and more,” says Dewey Romangnoli, owner of Romangnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm.

So much more, the farm has become a pick-up point for Trees for Troops. A nationwide effort, Romangnoli has been part of for about 15 years now.

“We harvest the trees, we’ll bail them up and we get them ready for transport, and Fed-Ex shows up on the 28 of November, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving,” says Romangnoli.

Party Princesses CNY hosting holiday event Saturday

Once the trees are picked up, they’ll ship them out to Military Bases across the country, usually arriving by the end of the week.

“It gives them that you know sense of joy around Christmas. It gives them maybe a touch of home because a lot of these guys and girls are homesick,” says Romangnoli.

So far, roughly 350 trees have been collected. This year’s goal is to collect a thousand trees, and with about a week left they’re confident they’ll meet that goal.

“We’ve teamed up with several farms to help us out and hopefully we can get that number,” says Romangnoli.

All they need is your help to meet their goal!

Romangnoli added, “That’s the least we can do to thank these folks for all the sacrifices that they make for us. These military people, that’s why we have the freedoms we have.”

Trees cost $40.00 this year. If you’re interested in donating a tree or two, you have until November 19 to donate. However, they will take last-minute donations during Thanksgiving week. All trees will be shipped out to military bases the Monday after Thanksgiving, on November 28.

If it’s a big donation, like more than one tree Romangnoli asks that you call the farm and let them know ahead of time. Donations can be made by check or cash. Please send your donation through the mail or stop at the farm to drop it off.

Phone number: (315) 697-9498
Address: 8514 Oneida Valley Rd, Canastota, NY 13032

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rescue Mission in need of warm clothing for the winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Chief Development Officer for the Rescue Mission says they really need warm clothing for the cold winter months ahead. Tori Shires says they’re nearing the end of November and they only have enough clothing for the next couple of weeks. “Right now, we certainly don’t have enough items to get us […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Planet Fitness is helping work off that holiday stress

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As the Holiday season comes around the corner with Thanksgiving soon and then Christmas, it also comes with stress, travel, and lots of eating. That’s why Planet Fitness is inviting its members to participate in one or more of the several holiday-themed workouts offered by one of its trainers. Fight the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Christmas & Crafts show returns to the Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas & Crafts is returning to the Turning Stone Resort Casino from November 25 through the 27. Kessler Promotions, Inc. is promoting the premier arts and crafts show at Turning Stone’s Event Center, which they sold out in vendor tickets. The schedule throughout the weekend is as followed: Friday, November 25th […]
VERONA, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
CLINTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo

The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
SYRACUSE, NY
literock973.com

Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow

MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways.  Thursday […]
MEXICO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy