Whitley County, KY

Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later

By Camille Hantla
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Authorities are continuing to ask the public for help in locating a missing teen from Whitley County.

Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children . They said she has not been seen or heard from since her disappearance.

Kaeleigh Havard, 17, has been reported missing since Nov. 14, 2021. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

When reported missing, officials said Havard was 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighed 110 pounds, and had brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may still be in Kentucky, Williamsburg, or the surrounding areas.

Missing man could be in Boyle, Fayette, or Scott counties

Anyone with information on Havard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at 1-606-549-6006 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Comments / 8

homesteader
3d ago

so in other words, reading between the lines, she isn't kidnapped, she ran away and doesn't want to live at home. try investigating WHY

