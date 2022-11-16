Hudson elected to chair National Republican Congressional Committee

Rep. Richard Hudson will lead the National Republican Congressional Committee, making him the highest-ranking Republican member of Congress from North Carolina in history. Contributed photo

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, was elected Tuesday to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee. A news release from Hudson says his new role makes him the highest-ranking Republican member of Congress from North Carolina in history.

“I am honored by the unanimous support of my colleagues to lead the NRCC,” said Hudson in a press release Tuesday. “The American people have just entrusted House Republicans with a majority to be the last line of defense in stopping the disastrous Biden administration and saving our country from out-of-control spending, inflation, energy prices, crime, and an open southern border. Working together with our leadership team and entire conference, I am confident we can build on our successes and learn from missed opportunities to expand our majority in 2024.”

This position also places Hudson fourth in line to the Speakership.

Hudson was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012 and won re-election last week by defeating Democrat challenger Ben Clark by 56.7% percent to 43.3%. He was first elected to House Republican leadership as Conference Secretary in the 117th Congress.

Due to a redrawing of congressional districts, Hudson will once again represent — at least part of — Richmond County, along with Rep. Dan Bishop. The new 9th District comprises Scotland, Hoke, Lee, Chatham and Randolph counties in addition to northwest Cumberland, western Harnett and a sliver of eastern Richmond. The rest of the county is in the 8th District.

Hudson previously represented Richmond County under a different district map.

Hudson’s election comes as Republicans in the U.S. House vote on leadership this week. In what sources told Reuters was a 188-31 vote, the Republican Caucus in the U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be the next speaker and Steve Scalise, R-La., to be the next Majority Leader.

Late Tuesday Republican Kevin Kiley in California’s third congressional district was projected to win his race, pushing Republicans over the 2018 seat threshold to be the majority party in the House. That race has not been officially called as of Wednesday morning, along with another nine races across the country where ballots are still being counted.

The RO contributed to this story.