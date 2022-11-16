ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 11-16-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
JACKSON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation

A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
GREENFIELD, TN
WREG

Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards.  It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to.  “Once I reset that password, I could […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
fourstateshomepage.com

Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
TROY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Angel Trees set up at two Chester County locations

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving you the opportunity to open you heart to help many children and families in West Tennessee. The Henderson Church of God is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program for the 2022 holiday season. In fact, the church has two ways...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend

Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy