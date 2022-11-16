Read full article on original website
Related
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
radionwtn.com
New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
Dresden Enterprise
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards. It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to. “Once I reset that password, I could […]
thunderboltradio.com
TennCare investigation leads to arrest of benefits recipient in McNairy County
A McNairy County man is facing charges after submitting fraudulent TennCare time sheets. Fifty-nine-year-old James Ray Britt, of Bethel Springs, was arrested Monday on charges of TennCare Fraud and Violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act. He’s being held in the McNairy County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WBBJ
Final ‘Praise in the Park’ of the season to be held November 27
JACKSON, Tenn. — The final “Praise in the Park” event of the season is coming up later this month. Praise in the Park was began by a group of local churches as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the glory of God. Pastor Clarence...
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
WBBJ
Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
WBBJ
$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
WBBJ
Angel Trees set up at two Chester County locations
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving you the opportunity to open you heart to help many children and families in West Tennessee. The Henderson Church of God is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program for the 2022 holiday season. In fact, the church has two ways...
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
Comments / 0