Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
The best Black Friday deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch
Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means you can get hefty discounts on Apple products. While the shopping event is a few days away, Black Friday deals have already gone live across various retailers. So, if you have been looking to buy a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch,...
Cult of Mac
Keep the iPad front and center or ditch it? [Setups]
Some people like a lot screens in their computer setup, others like to be glued to one and one only. In today’s featured computer setup, the user wrestles with the question of whether to keep his iPad Pro front and center, right in front of the external display, or just leave it out. Meanwhile, a MacBook Pro sits off to the side in clamshell mode.
Cult of Mac
Rounded corners and edges plus titanium case rumored for iPhone 15
A leaker with a pretty good track record for accuracy said Sunday the upcoming iPhone 15 series will feature rounded corners and edges, plus a titanium case. Rounded corners would harken way back to earlier iPhones and a titanium case would be a first for Apple handsets. The rumors came...
Cult of Mac
Show your iPhone 14’s guts with bold new schematic wallpaper
Mac maven Basic Apple Guy just rolled out a project he said he’s been slaving over since late September — a set of detailed and layered iPhone 14 schematics you can download and use as display wallpaper in your choice of colors on your handset. It’s kind of...
Cult of Mac
Affordable Edifier wireless ANC headphones get the basics right [Review]
The Chinese company Edifier has been putting out affordable high-quality audio equipment for more than 25 years. I often find it hits the “high-value” button with many of its products, offering great sound and solid features at relatively low prices. The company seems to stake out that same territory with its W820NB ANC Bluetooth Stereo Headphones.
Cult of Mac
Get Microsoft Office for Mac at its lowest price ever
Whether you like to work offline or simply want to work with the same software as 200 active monthly million users around the world, Microsoft Office is a great choice as opposed to using free online tools. There’s also never been a better time to purchase the full Office suite.
Cult of Mac
Emergency SOS! Apple’s building a metaverse! [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Maybe, just maybe, Apple can make a metaverse competitor that won’t leave us ready to heave. Stranger things have happened, but we’re not so sure the long-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset will be right for us. Also on The CultCast:. Apple’s...
Cult of Mac
Manage who enters your home from your iPhone with this $90 smart lock
Smart locks can give your house an extra layer of security and allow you to control who enters your home. If you’re looking for a top-rated smart door lock, consider the Bosma Aegis. It can turn any existing deadbolt into a smart lock, and it’s on sale for $89.99 (regularly $119).
Cult of Mac
Pick up a powerful, 800-lumen utility flashlight for just $20
Here’s an easy way to brighten the dark winter days ahead. Pick up an 8-in-1 Maglight Mini for only $19.99 (regularly $29) — no coupon necessary. Packed with 800-lumen LEDs, the Maglight Mini can provide plenty of illumination, whether you’re sitting in a dimly lit room or scampering about in the wilderness testing your iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature.
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro tops 5G speed tests in US, UK and Germany
A new analysis of smartphone speeds in 10 countries shows iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the fastest 5G mobile devices in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Ookla’s study, released Monday, listed the top five fastest “popular” 5G devices by market share in each country. iPhone 14 and 13 series models appeared in many of the lists, but failed to place in some Asian markets.
Cult of Mac
Tesla sneaks Apple Music integration into museum exhibit
It looks like a software update might soon bring Apple Music to Tesla vehicles’ built-in systems at long last. And this modern possibility comes to us from, of all places, a museum exhibit. Folks spotted Apple Music integrated with Tesla prototype vehicles on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum...
Cult of Mac
Get a fantastic Black Friday deal on secure Private Internet Access VPN
An encrypted virtual private network is one of the best ways to keep your online activities completely private. Plus, a VPN also can open up access to restricted content all over the world. SPONSORED. Right now, you can score an amazing Black Friday deal on a leading service, Private Internet...
Comments / 0