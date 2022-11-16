INCIDENT #1: At about 3:15 PM on Tuesday November 15, 2022, an officer assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) observed a male suspect, identified as Timothy Campbell, 44, of Mattapan, while on patrol in the area of Bowdoin Street at Derne Street in Boston. The officer was aware that the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants, including one related to a recent armed robbery and aggravated assault involving a knife in Downtown Crossing. When the officer approached to speak with the suspect, a foot chase ensued with the officer finally stopping the suspect in the area of 47Joy Street. The suspect immediately became combative, dropping his shoulder and running into the officer in an attempt to flee again. The officer was able to physically detain the suspect until additional responding units arrived on scene to secure the suspect.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO