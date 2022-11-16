Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Suspect Identified and Arrested Six Months After an Attempted Armed Robbery by Means of a Sawed-Off Shotgun in Dorchester
At about 4:30 PM on Friday November 18, 2022, detectives and patrol officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) located and arrested John Hughes, 56, of Dorchester, in the area of 1931 Dorchester Avenue. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on a straight warrant issued out of Dorchester Court on charges of Attempt to Commit a Crime (Armed Robbery) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Sawed-Off Shotgun). During the booking process, the suspect was found to be in possession of several suboxone strips, resulting in a new charge of Possession of Class B Drugs.
whdh.com
Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects
Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
liveboston617.org
Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street
At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
NECN
Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Everett, Police Say
A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Everett, Massachusetts, Friday morning, and a woman was arrested, police said. Simonica Soares, 45, was charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while using a cell phone after the incident on Edith Street about 8 a.m., according to Everett police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Arrest Two Suspects Wanted on Multiple Warrants During Two Separate Incidents within Three Hours in Downtown Boston
INCIDENT #1: At about 3:15 PM on Tuesday November 15, 2022, an officer assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) observed a male suspect, identified as Timothy Campbell, 44, of Mattapan, while on patrol in the area of Bowdoin Street at Derne Street in Boston. The officer was aware that the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants, including one related to a recent armed robbery and aggravated assault involving a knife in Downtown Crossing. When the officer approached to speak with the suspect, a foot chase ensued with the officer finally stopping the suspect in the area of 47Joy Street. The suspect immediately became combative, dropping his shoulder and running into the officer in an attempt to flee again. The officer was able to physically detain the suspect until additional responding units arrived on scene to secure the suspect.
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment
Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. “Were devastated by what’s happened , our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the victim,” said Dick […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police find what appears to be several human remains in Massachusetts apartment
Police stated on Friday that they have found what they believe are multiple human remains in a Massachusetts apartment. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. According to Boston Police,...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Additional Possible Remains Discovered in Apartment on East Broadway in South Boston
At about 2:15 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. On arrival officers located what appeared to be a human fetus or infant. On Friday, November 18, 2022, homicide detectives located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation. Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate this incident.
WCVB
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school
EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
bpdnews.com
Robert McClanaghan Arrested in Rhode Island Following Rape in Downtown Boston
On Friday November 18, 2022, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick (RI) Police Department located and arrested Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick Rhode Island (RI) in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on November 17, 2022 on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse. The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility. McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
